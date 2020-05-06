Space Force General Says Steve Carell Should Get A Haircut

Yesterday brought the official trailer for Netflix's new comedy Space Force, a satirical concept based on the new branch of the United States military. The actual Space Force has only been around about as long as this series has been in development so it's not entirely clear how much overlap there will be between fiction and reality, but they do have something to say about the first look that just arrived. Speaking during a virtual press conference today, actual Space Force General John W. Raymond was asked if he'd seen the trailer and if he had any advice, replying: "So, I have seen the trailer. The one piece of advice that I would give to Steve Carell is to get a haircut. He’s looking a little too shaggy if he wants to play the Space Force chief."

Space Force marks an exciting development for both Netflix and fans of the streaming service as it's actually a reunion of two people who made The Office such an iconic sitcom. The series was co-created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, with Carell also playing the lead role. The Office has long been one of the most popular pieces of content on the streaming service and won't stay on Netflix for much longer as the clock ticks down toward it returning to NBCUniversal and streaming exclusively on their Peacock platform.

Carell stars in Space Force as four-star General Mark Naird, who hopes to be put in charge of the Air Force but is instead given command of the newly-minted Space Force. He's tasked with turning the service into something that can accomplish things and be taken seriously, but that proves harder than even he expected.

John Malkovich also stars the series with an ensemble cast that includes Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. The official synopsis for Space Force reads:

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

The first season of Space Force consists of 10 total episodes and is set to arrive on Netflix May 29th.

