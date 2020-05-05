Space Force Trailer Released by Netflix

The final frontier is just around the corner! Later this month, Netflix will release the first season of the highly-anticipated comedy series Space Force, the concept of which is based on the new branch of the United States military. Fans have been looking forward to the show's arrival because it represents a reunion of two people who made The Office such an iconic sitcom. The series was co-created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, with Carell also playing the lead role. While Space Force may not arrive on Netflix until the end of the month, the streaming service has released the show's first trailer online for all to enjoy.

Carell stars in Space Force as four-star General Mark Naird, who hopes to be put in charge of the Air Force but is instead given command of the newly-minted Space Force. He's tasked with turning the service into something that can accomplish things and be taken seriously, but that proves harder than even he expected.

John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.

You can check out the official Space Force synopsis below.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

The first season of Space Force consists of 10 total episodes and is set to arrive on Netflix May 29th.

