Spider-Man: The Animated Series Disappears From Disney+

Disney+ is home to so many of Marvel's beloved classic animated series, including two of the most celebrated in X-Men The Animated and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Unfortunately one of those has suddenly disappeared from the service, and we're not really sure why. Disney+ users started noticing the show's absence yesterday, and while the other Spider-Man animated series are still on the service, the 1994 series, which is the most popular of Spidey's animated offerings, is now absent. That's a bummer for sure, but the biggest question is why, and while we don't have that answer yet, we do know the show is coming back.

@PeteyBatts reached out to Disney+'s helpline, and while they didn't reveal why the show had mysteriously vanished, they did say they are aware of the issue, and more importantly added that the show will be returning to the service shortly. That said, they didn't share an exact date. Here's their response.

Don’t worry folks. Spider-Man 1994 will be added back to Disney+ at a later date. pic.twitter.com/k9FEJTMN0Z — Patty Bates (@PeteyBatts) April 27, 2021

"Thanks for getting in touch with us regarding Spider-Man missing from the Disney+ service! I completely understand your frustration here, but please know that we are aware of this issue and are actively working towards a resolution," the message reads.

"The good news is that Spider-Man (1994) will be returning to the service shortly, but we do not have any specific dates to share at this time. I would suggest checking the Disney+ app at a later date," the message continued.

@PeteyBatts confirmed that it is returning, saying "So it is a known issue and will be added back?" The Disney+ representative replied "That is correct! In the meantime, we certainly appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to get Spider-Man (1994) back up and running."

So, the good news is the show will be back, and it sounds like it will be back soon. We'll keep you posted on when it shows back up.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran from 1994 to 1998, and featured Christopher Daniel Barnes in the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. The series also featured Sara Ballantine as Mary Jane Watson, Edward Asner as J. Jonah Jameson, Roscoe Lee Browne as Kingpin, Rodney Saulsberry as Robbie Robertson, Jennifer Hale as Felicia Hardy, Linda Gary as Aunt May Parker, Gary Imhoff as Harry Osborn, and Joseph Campanella as Dr. Curt Connors, though it also featured a very of character from Spidey's history including Alistair Smythe, Flash Thompson, Venom, Captain America, Vulture, Punisher, Scorpion, Mysterio, and more.