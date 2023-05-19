SpongeBob SquarePants Best Friends Funko Pop 2-Pack Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko and Hot Topic have opened up pre-orders for an HT exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants Pop figure 2-pack that features SpongeBob and Patrick wearing "best friend" t-shirts. You can pre-order one right here at Hot Topic for $29.90 while they last. If you want to get one for your collection and one to split with your best friend, then you'll probably need to act fast.

If you want to step up your SpongeBob figure game, then you'll want to check out Super7's lineup. Super7 doesn't call their top tier, made-to-order action figures "Ultimates" for nothing. They've delivered some truly outstanding 7-inch figures in the Ultimates lineup over the years from a wide range of franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, Power Rangers, Disney, G.I. Joe, The Simpsons, and more. SpongeBob SquarePants joined the Ultimates family back in 2021, and you can heck out details on the first two waves below.

Patrick Star Ultimates Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99 free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59): "Knowledge can never replace friendship. I prefer to be an idiot." This highly articulated 7-inch scale SpongeBob SquarePants ULTIMATES! figure of Patrick comes with an alternate Pinhead Larry head, multiple interchangeable hands, and a variety of accessories, including a removable Krusty Krab hat. Patrick may not be suited to help you recreate the Lincoln-Douglas Debates, but add the made-to-order SpongeBob SquarePants ULTIMATES! figure to your collection and you'll have his unwavering support without a second (or first) thought!" Includes:

2x Interchangeable heads

6x Interchangeable hands

1x Net

1x Jelly fish

1x Removable Krusty Krab hat

1x Phone

1x Rock

Squidward Tentacles Ultimates Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): "Hello, you've reached the house of unrecognized talent." Squidward fancies himself as the only sophisticate in a sea of (Bikini) bottom feeders and he's not shy about reminding everyone that they're stifling his artistic genius. This highly articulated 7-inch scale SpongeBob SquarePants ULTIMATES! figure of Squidward comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of accessories, including his clarinet and a Krabby Pattie burger. He's annoyed by everything and everyone around him, but a change of scenery might do Squidward some good. Add the made-to-order Squidward ULTIMATES! figure to your collection and finally give him the sense of appreciation he feels he deserves!" Includes:

3x Interchangeable heads

6x Interchangeable hands

1x Clarinet

1x Krabby Pattie burger

1x "Krusty Krab Unfair" sign

1x Removable Krusty Krab hat

SpongeBob SquarePants Ultimates Figure – Order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): "If there was a face of eternal optimism it would be as absorbent and yellow and porous as he. SpongeBob SquarePants' irrepressible spirit is a beacon of unrepentant joy in an increasingly jaded world. This awesome 7-inch scale fully articulated SpongeBob SquarePants ULTIMATES! figure of SpongeBob comes with interchangeable heads, arms, hands, plus a variety of accessories including Gary, his Bubble Buddy, a jellyfish, and more! If you're a big fan of the nautical nonsense and under-sea shenanigans that is SpongeBob SquarePants, you're not going to want to pass up the chance to add the ULTIMATES! figure of SpongeBob to your Bikini Bottom collection!" Includes:

2x interchangeable heads

Regular head

Bubble blowing head

9x interchangeable hands

2x open hands

2x net hands

2x finger-gun hands

2x pointing finger hand

1x bubble hand

5x interchangeable arms

2x straight arms

2x bent arms

1x bubble blowing arms

Gary

Gary's bowl

Bubble Buddy

Jellyfish

Jellyfish net

Glasses

Sandy Cheeks Ultimates Figure – Order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): "The only thing she loves more than karate is her native Texas! Just because Sandy Cheeks loves a good tussle doesn't mean she isn't a top-notch scientist, inventor, and all-around great friend to the citizens of Bikini Bottom. This awesome 7-inch scale fully articulated SpongeBob SquarePants ULTIMATES! figure of Sandy Cheeks comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of accessories, including karate gloves, guitar, lasso and more! If you're a big fan of the nautical nonsense and under-sea shenanigans that is SpongeBob SquarePants, you're not going to want to pass up the chance to add the ULTIMATES! figure of Sandy Cheeks to your Bikini Bottom collection!" Includes: