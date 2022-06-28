The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 3 Figure Pre-Orders: Mr. Burns, Kang, Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 has unveiled their third wave of high end The Simpsons Ultimates figures, and this time around fans can add Mr. Burns, the aliens Kang and Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum to their collection. Super7's The Simpsons Ultimates lineup has been outstanding so far, and these new figures are no exception. They look fantastic, and there are a generous amount of super fun accessories included with each. A full breakdown of the wave can be found along with pre-order links. Note that each made to order figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for October 2023 . At the time of writing, you can also score free US shipping at Entertainment Earth using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

The Simpsons Ultimates Mr. Burns Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "To friends he's known as Monty but to you, he's Mr. Burns!" Evil billionaire C. Montgomery Burns is the boss every worker drone loves to hate. But you'll love this 7-inch scale highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Montgomery Burns, which comes with interchangeable heads and hands as well as a variety of accessories, including Bobo, Blinky, the "One Trillion" dollar bill, and other items from memorable moments in the show. Accessories include:

3x Interchangeable heads

8x Interchangeable hands

1x Bobo

1x Magazine

1x Trillion dollar bill

1x Blinky

The Simpsons Ultimates Kang Figure ($74.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Prepare for probing questions about how you managed to get the Kang ULTIMATES figure! This 8-inch highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Kang, as seen on The Simpsons, comes with interchangeable heads and tentacle tips and a variety of accessories including a ray gun, Alien Maggie, and an "Earth Capital" hitchhiking sign." Accessories include:

2x Interchangeable heads

5x Interchangeable hands

1x Maggie Alien

1x Ray gun

1x Earth Capital sign

The Simpsons Ultimates Kodos Figure ($74.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Kodos, the alien from Rigel VII, is definitely not here to eat you or the citizens of Springfield, but he would certainly like to cook for you. This 8-inch highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Kodos, as seen on The Simpsons, comes with interchangeable heads and tentacle tips and a variety of accessories, including a ray gun and "How to Cook for Forty Humans" cookbook." Accessories include:

2x Interchangeable heads

6x Interchangeable hands

1x Ray gun

1x Cook book

The Simpsons Ultimates Ralph Wiggum Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: ""Oh boy, sleep! That's where I'm a viking!" Sure, Ralph Wiggum may enjoy simple pleasures like eating paste, picking his nose or pretending to be a unicorn, but behind that innocent facade beats the heart of a true romantic. This 7-inch scale highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Ralph Wiggum, as seen on The Simpsons, comes with interchangeable heads and hands, and a variety of accessories including his first (and only) Valentine and a computer." Accessories include:

2x Interchangeable heads

5x Interchangeable hands

1x Valentines card

1x Computer

1x Do Not Hug sign

