SpongeBob SquarePants Nike Shoe Collection Announced

SpongeBob SquarePants fans now have a whole line of slick-looking sneaker offerings from Nike to add to their collections, and we’ve got an up-close look at all of the cool designs. Nike and Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products announced that alongside NBA superstar Kyrie Irving (now with the Brooklyn Nets) they’re launching the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection, which includes five different shoes based on the beloved character designs from the hit show, though the line also includes t-shirts, hoodies, and backpacks. While we have yet to see the clothing in the line, you can take a look at the gorgeous shoes on the following slides.

The line includes shoes designed around SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Krabs, and features three shoes based on the Kyrie 5 and two based on the Kyrie Low 2. It’s fitting for a franchise that is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and now you can represent your favorite sponge with Kyrie’s latest offerings.

“What makes our collaboration with Kyrie and Nike so special is that we are celebrating SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary with one of SpongeBob’s biggest genuine fans,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Collaborations, VNCP. “Everything from the characters Kyrie chose and how they were designed into the line was done from a true fan’s perspective, and it shows. The sneakers, clothes and accessories became extensions of SpongeBob’s world, and we know fans everywhere will love this collection, just as much as we loved creating it with Kyrie.”

The Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants line will be available in adults and kid sizes starting on August 10th on Nike.com and stores around the country, and you can hit the next slide to check them out up close!

