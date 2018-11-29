Illustrators Draw SpongeBob SqaurePants Tributes to Stephen Hillenburg

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57 and now, illustrators are honoring his memory with their own, touching creations as inspired by the iconic character.

Hillenburg, who began his career as a marine biologist before pursuing a career in animation in the 1980s, first served as a director and producer for episodes of Rocko’s Modern Life before eventually taking over as creative director. Then, after years of development, SpongeBob SquarePants debuted on Nickelodeon, launching a worldwide cultural phenomenon that continues even to this day with a new feature-length film The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge set to open in theaters on July 22, 2020.

According to Variety, Hillenburg’s cause of death was ALS, which the creator revealed he had been diagnosed with back in March 2017.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

Read on to see some of the touching tributes to Hillenburg and his lasting impact on illustration, animation, and the simple joys of curious character who lives with his friends in a pineapple under the sea.

“…for the inspiring creativity, fun and countless moments of laughter…”

RIP Stephen Hillenburg. Thank you for the inspiring creativity, fun and countless moments of laughter you’ve brought to so many people. #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/HvFpWxMZ9F — Vincent Lovallo (@Vincredible_23) November 28, 2018

“Thank you for showing us it’s okay to be yourself.”

Thank you for showing us it’s okay to be yourself. Even if you are just a kid, or a goofball, or a wing nut, or a Knucklehead McSpazatron. pic.twitter.com/IM5lz5qicp — Barb Kalustian (@bobbinskydraws) November 28, 2018

Forever in our hearts

Thank you Stephen Hillenburg, you shall always be in our hearts and never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7KTatzK65s — Fiinel (@FiinelRush) November 28, 2018

“Rest easy.”

“Beyond missed”

Thank you for all the legit belly laughs you magnificent being, you will be beyond missed.



RIP Stephen Hillenburg pic.twitter.com/QKW1LJGxfn — SharpDressedReptile (@SharpySketch) November 28, 2018

A “huge influence”

I would talk in SpongeBob quotes to make friends back when I was 9. Fast forward almost 20 years later. I still quote SpongeBob to this day. RIP Stephen #Hillenburg The jokes were a huge influence to me. pic.twitter.com/Ms4NSykagU — Fantastic Professor Bees?? (@ProfessorBees) November 27, 2018

“Thank you for making my childhood – and millions of others – so much better.”

Godspeed, Stephen Hillenburg.



Thank you for making my childhood – and millions of others – so much better. pic.twitter.com/NgRmk8EgZ2 — ǝɯʎ˥꧁꧂uʎɯǝ˥ (@LemynLyme) November 27, 2018

Krabby Patty tribute