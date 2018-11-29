TV Shows

Illustrators Draw SpongeBob SqaurePants Tributes to Stephen Hillenburg

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57 and now, […]

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57 and now, illustrators are honoring his memory with their own, touching creations as inspired by the iconic character.

Hillenburg, who began his career as a marine biologist before pursuing a career in animation in the 1980s, first served as a director and producer for episodes of Rocko’s Modern Life before eventually taking over as creative director. Then, after years of development, SpongeBob SquarePants debuted on Nickelodeon, launching a worldwide cultural phenomenon that continues even to this day with a new feature-length film The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge set to open in theaters on July 22, 2020.

According to Variety, Hillenburg’s cause of death was ALS, which the creator revealed he had been diagnosed with back in March 2017.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

Read on to see some of the touching tributes to Hillenburg and his lasting impact on illustration, animation, and the simple joys of curious character who lives with his friends in a pineapple under the sea.

“…for the inspiring creativity, fun and countless moments of laughter…”

“Thank you for showing us it’s okay to be yourself.”

Forever in our hearts

“Rest easy.”

“Beyond missed”

A “huge influence”

“Thank you for making my childhood – and millions of others – so much better.”

Krabby Patty tribute

