‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Super Bowl Petition Passes One Million Signatures

A petition to have SpongeBob Squarepants perform at the Super Bowl's half time show has surpassed one million signatures.

At the time of publishing the signature count on Change.org reached more than 1,008,000 signatures. Whether or not it will make any difference is unknown, seeing as SpongeBob might be busy or booked that day, and his Bubble Bowl performance on his self-titled TV show would be tremendously difficult to top.

That hasn't stopped more than a million dreamers from sharing their wish to see the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea on their TV screens in February.

"As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show," the petition says it the problem.

The solution? "Perform 'Sweet Victory' at the Halftime Show," the petition states.

The petition has gained quite a bit of attention on social media and across various media outlets but, again, it remains unclear whether or not the tune of "Sweet Victory" will ring out from the Mercedes Benz Dome next year.

"We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants," Nickelodeon wrote in a tweet on November 27, 2018. "Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."

The network went into more detail following Hillenburg's passing. "We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," Nickelodeon said in a statement. "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination."

SpongeBob Squarepants concluded its eleventh season in November, with a twelfth season set for 2019.