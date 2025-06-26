Squid Game Will Not Have a “Happy Ending” Star Says

We’re on the eve of saying goodbye to one of Netflix’s biggest series as Squid Game is preparing to bid farewell to fans with its third and final season. Based on what’s been transpiring in the second season, it should come as no surprise that not everyone is going to make it out alive from this latest competition. In a new interview, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and lead actor Lee Jung-jae didn’t mince words when it came to the upcoming series finale. The series has been known for its dark and dire circumstances so fans should definitely prepare for the worst when season three arrives on June 27th.

In speaking with outlet The Guardian, Dong-hyuk discussed the themes of season three and how he was approaching it as a far more “bleak” affair, “The tone is going to be more dark and bleak. The world, as I observe it, has less hope. I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?’ After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, ‘How much humanity do I have left in me?’”

No Happy Endings For Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae, who plays the part of Gi-hun, hinted that the series finale will not be a happy one for some viewers, “People like a happy ending. I’m like that too. But some stories, by nature, can’t have one. If you try to force one, the essence is compromised. If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it’s not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception.” The star also hinted at a surprise ending for the beloved Netflix property, stating that it even threw him for a loop while filming, “The finale was something even I didn’t expect, so I’m sure a lot of fans will not see it coming. I think a lot of people will have different reactions. It’s definitely going to spur a lot of conversation. I’m looking forward to listening.”

The creator was sure to add his thoughts on the series and its relationship to capitalism, as the Squid Game itself has always been a commentary on the matter. In discussing the matter, Dong-hyuk didn’t mince words, “For me and Netflix, we started out wanting to create a commercial product. It would be too far a stretch to criticise wanting to profit from something that criticises the capitalist system. No studio is going to want to create a story that’s too critical of society. Having said that, if I felt [the partnerships] were too excessive, to the point where I felt it was damaging the spirit of the show, I might feel differently. But it wouldn’t be right for me to tell Netflix not to do something. I don’t have the legal grounds for that. I have had certain feelings about certain things, but I do not think it would be right for me to say exactly what, or to express my negative feelings.”

