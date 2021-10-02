Squid Game: Netflix Show Inspires Wild Nut Game Social Media Trend

Squid Game has sparked a “Nut Game” trend and social media can’t handle it. Nutter Butter brand cookies decided to incorporate the Netflix mega-hit into a marketing stunt. They said they wanted a “Nut Game” and the Internet behaved with the kind of maturity that we should all expect in that situation. There were numerous NSFW posts this weekend chronicling people’s own interpretations of what that would even look like. Of course, we’ve collected some of the best jokes that we can share here for your amusement. As Squid Game continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10, you can probably expect other companies to try and climb aboard the hype train. Look at the absolute carnage down below:

https://twitter.com/NutterButter/status/1443987093315850241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Check out Netflix’s official description for Squid Game: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you been enjoying Squid Game so far? Let us know down in the comments!

True.

https://twitter.com/KrisDreeeeeemur/status/1444188969609093122?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s a different world

https://twitter.com/StygianSis/status/1444156837692051456?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The bait worked

https://twitter.com/bamhurgerr/status/1444338638762954753?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Need clarification

https://twitter.com/yerbathot/status/1444107464526352386?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A great question

https://twitter.com/arandomtangy/status/1444161494770278403?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We’re in the Endgame now

https://twitter.com/BettaScape/status/1444141624133492737?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh god

https://twitter.com/ElCornaKing/status/1444279703741870082?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

But at what cost?