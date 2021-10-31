Squid Game: Netflix Erects Giant “Red Light, Green Light” Statue in Australia

Squid Game isn’t actually real, thankfully, but Netflix is bringing a little bit of the worldwide phenomenon to the real world for Halloween. This weekend, the streaming service commissioned a statue of the Red Light, Green Light doll from Squid Game to in Sydney, Australia. The doll is 15-feet high and is guarded by a couple of masked officials, making it feel even more like an exact replica of the one featured in the show. The only difference is that this statue won’t actually shoot anybody.

While not lethal, this Squid Game statue does actually facilitate a real game for folks passing by in Sydney. The head of the doll can turn and give “Red Light, Green Light” commands. People can check into the area using a QR code and play the game, trying to advance as far as possible while the doll isn’t looking. If someone is caught moving at the wrong time, they’ll be eliminated (asked to leave). You can check out a video of the live doll in action below.

It’s wild to see something like this out in the wild already, but given the massive success Squid Game has been over the last couple of months. The week of September 27th, Squid Game was streamed for more than three billion minutes. That comes as part of the record-shattering run the show saw in its first month on Netflx, where it became the streamer’s biggest original ever at launch.

At some point in the near future, Netflix will undoubtedly order a second season of Squid Game. The success is just too vast to ignore and the show sets itself up for a natural continuation. Squid Game that he’s ready to come back for another installment, since his character Gi-hun survived the original games.

“Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” the actor said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

Squid Game Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.