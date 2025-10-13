Star Trek’s Next Show Gets A Disappointing Update As Launch Nears

Star Trek‘s next release is due to air as soon as January, but a disappointing cast update may leave some fans feeling slightly short-changed. The Star Trek franchise is one of the longest-lasting in sci-fi TV, with recent incarnations continuing its popularity. Star Trek: Discovery helped to launch a new wave of high-budget Star Trek TV projects, with its latest spin-off, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, counted as an especially interesting prospect, with many familiar faces announced to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, a recent update has proven disappointing for those hoping to see more of Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sylvia Tilly. Though the return of Mary Wiseman as Tilly was announced early in the show’s production, it would seem that she will not be as heavily featured as was first expected. Despite her inclusion proving both a popular decision and an organic extension of her story, according to Matt Mitovich, Tilly’s role in Starfleet Academy will be minor. When asked about Tilly’s involvement, his response confirmed the limited appearance: “You can rest assured that Wiseman will appear on Starfleet Academy, as a guest star in one episode.”

Starfleet Academy Will Not Feature Tilly As Much As Expected

Writing for his independent column Matt’s Inside Line, Mitovich succinctly answered queries about Wiseman’s role in Starfleet Academy by explaining that she will appear as a guest star in one episode of the upcoming show. While it’s not what many had previously expected or hoped for, it at least helps put an end to the speculation over her inclusion.

After Mary Wiseman’s return to the role was announced among a list of other familiar Star Trek cast members, it was assumed that she would play a significant role in Starfleet Academy, especially as Discovery had already established her as an instructor for Starfleet’s new cadets. However, her absence from cast photos and the trailer for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy prompted speculation about her role, which now seems to be sadly limited. Though Tilly is a natural fit for the show, she hasn’t been a big part of its promotional materials.

For fans of the character, the news is more than a little disappointing. Star Trek: Discovery perfectly set her up as a potentially major character for the spin-off, and Wiseman’s name being announced so early seemed to all but confirm it. However, this is not looking to be the case at all, and fans of Sylvia Tilly may not find her brief appearance as satisfying as they initially hoped when Star Trek: Starfleet Academy‘s release date rolls around.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!