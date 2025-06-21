Star Wars Fans’ Favorite Obi-Wan and Anakin Moment Isn’t Even Canon Anymore

The master-apprentice relationship is key to so much of what Star Wars wants to do. In most cases, a skilled Force-user tries to pass on all that they know to the next generation, hoping their pupil will do the same later on. Of course, the Sith typically have ulterior motives for training someone, such as Sheev Palpatine, who takes anyone he thinks has potential and warps their mind until they’re doing his bidding without question. Palpatine finds success recruiting broken Jedi because the Order does a number on its members by forcing them to choose between their morals and what the Council thinks is right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anakin Skywalker becomes Palpatine’s biggest success story, as the Chosen One helps him take control of the galaxy. Despite all the winning they do, though, Palpatine isn’t Anakin’s best master. That honor goes to Obi-Wan Kenobi, who, despite failing his apprentice, teaches him so much about being a strong leader. It’s just a shame that Anakin and Obi-Wan’s best moment together isn’t part of Star Wars canon anymore.

Anakin and Obi-Wan Bond During the Clone Wars

Obi-Wan reluctantly agrees to train Anakin because his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, sees potential in the young boy. However, by the time Star Wars: Attack of the Clones rolls around, the master and apprentice are thick as thieves despite having polar opposite styles. Obi-Wan likes to think long and hard about his next move, while Anakin is quick to rush into dangerous situations because he’s overconfident. While Obi-Wan tries to teach his apprentice about patience, Anakin’s headstrong attitude comes in handy during the Clone Wars.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series spends most of its time spotlighting the soldiers of the Grand Republic, telling their stories before Order 66 and the destruction of the Jedi Order. It also finds time to build up Anakin and Obi-Wan’s relationship, which is important because it makes the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith all the more tragic. But The Clone Wars isn’t the first piece of media to cover the conflict. In fact, there’s another animated series, Star Wars: Clone Wars, that houses its fair share of great moments, including one between Anakin and Obi-Wan that exemplifies why the two Jedi work so well together.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars Was Ahead of Its Time

Before Revenge of the Sith hit theaters, animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky was tasked with creating a microseries that would take place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Like its successor, it follows the conflict between the Republic and the Separatists and reveals more about the clone troopers fighting alongside the Jedi. There is also time to flesh out Anakin and Obi-Wan’s partnership, with one moment, in particular, still sticking out all these years later.

During a nasty battle that forces the Republic’s forces into trenches, Obi-Wan is nearly at his wits’ end. His mood doesn’t improve when Anakin comes waltzing in with a bag full of bugs, especially because his apprentice blames him for the dinner choice because of his lessons about feeding off the living Force. However, the mood shifts after Anakin reveals he got the meal from the enemy camp and discovered a sewer system that can help them surprise the Separatists. Obi-Wan jumps at the chance to leave the trench behind, even smirking as Anakin walks away because he can see how formidable his apprentice is becoming.

Despite no longer being canon, the love for Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars isn’t going away anytime soon. A video posted by Kalil Diaz on TikTok uses the audio from the bug-eating scene to point out how great the interaction between the two characters is. Diaz even describes it as his “favorite Anakin and Obi-Wan” moment, and more than a few commenters seem to agree with the sentiment. They love how Anakin can reveal so much to his master without saying much at all, as their bond is ironclad, at least for the moment.

Star Wars: Clone Wars is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Star Wars: Clone Wars does a good job of fleshing out Anakin and Obi-Wan’s relationship? What else do you like about the animated series? Let us know in the comments below!