10 Greatest Sci-Fi Villains In TV History

Science fiction has created some of the best heroes and villains in our history. These stories take viewers to strange new worlds, creating stakes beyond our wildest imaginations and taking stories a step further than we could have ever dreamed. Sci-fi can range from more optimistic adventures to darker tales full of dread. Some of the most iconic villains of all time hail from sci-fi films, such as Darth Vader, The Terminator, and Xenomorphs; the list could go on forever. Today, we’re here to talk about the best sci-fi villains in TV show history, as these characters often get overlooked for their flashier cousins.

The best sci-fi shows know how to set the scene, raise the stakes, and keep viewers invested. These stories are far from perfectly safe because they would be boring. Instead, creators behind the scenes found ways to develop some of the most haunting, terrifying, or memorable villains around. These villains give the protagonist something extra to worry about. The best part about sci-fi villains is that they can run the gamut, cyborgs, aliens, standard human villainy, you name it.

1) The Master/The Mistress (Doctor Who)

The Master is one of the oldest sci-fi villains on TV. Famously introduced in Doctor Who, he’s the titular character’s arch-nemesis. Much like the Doctor, The Master can (and does) regenerate into new forms, bringing plenty of surprises alongside carefully planned attacks. The first version of The Master was played by Roger Delgado, though since then, actors such as Peter Pratt, Geoffrey Beevers, and Anthony Ainley have stepped in to play the role. In the newer version, the Master has been played by Derek Jacobi, John Simm, Michelle Gomez, and Sacha Dhawan.

Unlike The Doctor, The Master wants nothing more than complete control over the universe. As the Master likes to say, they want to become “the master of all matter.” It’s a mouthful, but it’s also a terrifying thought. Once upon a time, these two characters were the best of childhood friends. Now they’re indomitable forces of nature playing on opposite sides of a very long war.

2) The Eagan Family (Severance)

Severance portrays a corporate dystopia gone rogue, as one company, headed by the Eagan Family, descends into a cult-like mentality while maintaining an iron grip on the world. In the show, people are allowed to create a new “work/life” balance for themselves by allowing Lumon, a massive corporation, to conduct elective brain surgery on them. With that description, it probably seems like Lumon should be on the list, and the company as a whole would be right at home with the rest of these villains.

While the Eagon family may not be present in every episode, their lingering presence is felt. Kier Eagon is quoted often enough to give clear religious undertones in what should be a corporation. This is only the beginning, as the more viewers see, the deeper the rabbit hole gets. The current CEO brings in additional layers of creepiness, and his daughter adds new layers to an already complicated debate about consent and morality. Altogether, their story shows what happens when corporate overreach is allowed to go unregulated.

3) Cylons (Battlestar Galactica)

The Cylons are perhaps one of the better-known enemies to hail from the world of Battlestar Galactica. Short for Cybernetic Lifeform Node, they’re a race of sentient beings. Once military robots, they rebelled against their masters. Their war with the humans has been ongoing, with a few breaks viewers probably remember with great detail. More importantly, the Cylons were very nearly responsible for the eradication of humanity as we know it.

The Cylons provided both physical and philosophical threats. Their military force (and nuclear weapons) were certainly something to fear, but there was always more to these villains. When not actively attacking humanity, they were demanding that humans confront their identity and the role they played in this war (IE, the creation and subjugation of the Cylons). A few famous characters from the Cylons include Number Six (Caprica Six), Number One (Cavil), and Number Eight (Sharon Valerii/Athena)

4) Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian)

Let’s be real, there are dozens of amazing villains running around in Star Wars. It’s hard to pick just one. However, Moff Gideon is absolutely top of the list, as far as the show versions are concerned. Played by Giancarlo Esposito, Moff Gideon is a dangerous foe with acting chops to pull off his sometimes nuanced plans.

Moff Gideon is a classic sci-fi villain. Gideon walks and speaks softly, but don’t let that fool you. He’s got a calm menace to him, the kind that cuts to the bone. Early in the series, he showcases an obsession with getting his hands on Grogu. His threat only grows with him, especially once he gets his hands on the Darksaber. Realistically, Gideon would have been a fan favorite no matter who played the role, but Esposito brought this character to new heights, ensuring he lasts in our memories.

5) The Cigarette Smoking Man (The X-Files)

The Cigarette Smoking Man is one of the primary villains in the beloved X-Files series. He’s the personification of shadowy government figures, the sort who’s always involved in all the conspiracies people like to talk about. As such, he’s responsible for keeping the truth from the general public, making him a master manipulator working behind the scenes to keep everything working smoothly.

As a government boogeyman, the C-Man has gone by many names, even in the X-Files. He drops a few different names, all of which help to add more confusion to his history. The one consistency about his character is that he’s always (and we do mean always) seen smoking a cigarette, hence the name. It goes without saying that he runs counter to Agent Fox Mulder.

The X-Files is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

6) The Borg (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

The Borg are a collective of cybernetic humanoids (cyborgs). Each member, or drone, has been assimilated into the collective, joining the hive mind. The Borg can assimilate nearly every humanoid species, and thus their physiology can vary slightly from drone to drone. One consistency is the implants and enhancements given to each drone.

First introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation, it’s safe to say they’ve left their mark on the franchise. Captain Picard, in particular, has a long and complicated history with the Borg, not to mention the Borg Queen. Other famous Borg characters include Locutus (Picard), Hugh (Third of Five), and Lore (Leader of Rogue Borgs).

Star Trek is available to stream on Paramount+.

7) The Blue Sun Corporation (Firefly)

Firefly is a sci-fi space Western, which is a unique combination of genres, but it works for this series. However, we all know that not everything is shiny in this world, as corporate interests are slowly taking over even the farthest reaches of inhabited space. Enter The Blue Sun Corporation, one of the richest in the system, who have their hands in everything on practically every planet.

The Blue Sun Corporation is essentially the overarching villain hiding behind the scenes in each Firefly episode. When they’re running from corporate stooges, it’s likely The Blue Sun Corporation. They’re likewise the company behind the Readers, aka people like River. To put it another way, the Blue Sun Corporation believes they are above the law, allowing them to kidnap literal children and experiment on them. They’re the true monsters of this universe.

8) Kilgrave (Jessica Jones)

There are many villains in Marvel Comics, and several of them have made their way into different movies and shows. However, one of the most terrifying villains portrayed in any live-action adaptation has to be Kilgrave, aka The Purple Man. This villain only appeared in the first season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, but his memory is still enough to send shivers down our spines.

Portrayed by David Tennant, Kilgrave’s terrifying ability comes to life in the Netflix series. He has a rare superpower that lets him directly control people. His actions make us thankful that this power is rare, even in the world of superheroes. He terrorizes the characters of Jessica Jones, from her allies and friends to strangers on the street. Everywhere he goes, he leaves corpses and scars, forcing Jessica Jones to find a longer-term solution to his threat.

9) Goa’uld (Stargate SG-1)

Thanks to the plethora of Stargate series (SG-1, Universe, Atlantis), there are plenty of enemies to choose from. However, one of the best-known enemies stems from the original, SG-1, the Goa’uld. The Goa’uld were first introduced in the Stargate movie, and it’s safe to say they’ve been a consistent problem across most of the Stargate universes. The Goa’uld is an alien race that evolved to take over sentient hosts, ideally, the stronger the better.

To put it another way, humans make for an excellent host, setting the scene for this ongoing conflict. In this version of the story, the Goa’uld stepped into the role of the Gods of ancient Egypt. This explains why they and their guards tend to have a similar motif. Between their ability to take hosts and their access to advanced technology, the Goa’uld have been a significant threat to the human race, though SG-1 strove to keep that quiet.

10) Scorpius (Farscape)

The events of Farscape take place in a solar system on the other side of the Milky Way Galaxy. Despite this, something is haunting about the enemies that rise up, particularly the Peacekeepers. The Peacekeepers are a military force determined to “keep the order,” though many might disagree on their definition of order. At their forefront is a man known as Scorpius.

Scorpius is a Scarran/Sebacean hybrid and the commander of the Peacekeeper force. He’s also grown a bit of an obsession with the main characters of Farscape, largely due to their tendency to get in his way and otherwise pose resistance to his goals. Overall, Scorpius may look somewhat strange, but he’s cold, calculated, and ruthless. He’ll do anything and everything to achieve his goals, and he doesn’t much care who gets in the way.

Farscape is available to stream on Tubi.