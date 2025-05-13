Andor’s Final Episodes Arrive On A Milestone Anniversary for Star Diego Luna

Coincidentally, Diego Luna’s journey as Cassian Andor is ending exactly 10 years after it began. On May 13, 2015, Luna was cast in a lead role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a part that was eventually revealed to be the Rebel spy fans have come to know and love over the past decade. Even though that was the character’s lone big-screen appearance, Luna made a memorable impression thanks to his impassioned performance as the dedicated freedom fighter. He was a main reason why Rogue One was as successful as it was, and Lucasfilm eventually decided to build a TV series around him.

Andor Season 1 premiered back in 2022 and quickly established itself as one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects of all time. The show returned for its second and final season this year, ending its run today, May 13th. Serendipitously, things have come full circle for Luna’s time in the galaxy far, far away.

Disney and Lucasfilm opted to switch things up for the Andor Season 2 release schedule. Rather than debuting one new episode each week like Season 1, this season saw three new episodes premiere per week. This decision was fueled by Andor Season 2’s story structure, as each three-episode block told its own mini arc. Because of that format, Andor wraps up today with its final three episodes, leading into the events of Rogue One.

Knowing how beloved Andor is today, it’s wild to look back and realize that it potentially might have never been made. Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed the success of The Mandalorian “protected” other Star Wars shows in development, as it proved the franchise could work in the live-action television medium. Additionally, it’s hard to envision a world where Andor gets off the ground if Rogue One wasn’t as big of a hit. The film was plagued by a difficult production that saw significant reshoots that reshaped the movie’s story. That paid off, leading to positive reviews and a $1 billion worldwide gross. It’s unknown if the original Rogue One cut would have been as successful. If it didn’t land with the desired impact, a prequel TV series wouldn’t have been an appealing prospect.

Fortunately, many consider Rogue One to be the best Star Wars film of the Disney era, giving Gilroy & Co. the creative freedom to turn Andor into something that transcended the franchise. Andor isn’t just an acclaimed Star Wars series, it ranks as one of the finest TV dramas of the decade thanks to its powerful performances and compelling, mature themes that add a great deal of depth to Star Wars. Much like Rogue One, Andor is renowned for its storytelling, putting a refreshing spin on the classic source material. Because of Andor, Diego Luna will forever be a fan-favorite and Star Wars icon. Andor deals with the origins of the Rebellion as a whole, crafting a narrative that goes beyond just Cassian, but Luna is the beating heart of the series. Fans have enjoyed watching Cassian evolve from thief to Rebel leader, forever changing how they watch Rogue One.

Ten years ago was cause for celebration. Today is more bittersweet. This isn’t just the end of Andor, it’s the end of Luna’s time in Star Wars altogether. Cassian, of course, dies heroically during the Battle of Scarif in Rogue One, so he probably won’t have another opportunity to reprise the role. It’ll be sad to bid farewell to a memorable character and a great actor, but Luna has forever left his mark on the galaxy far, far away.