Andor Creator Apologizes to Star Wars Fans After Season 2 Dashed One Theory

Star Wars: Andor creator Tony Gilroy has directly addressed a segment of the Star Wars fanbase, offering an apology to those whose theories about a romance between Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) were effectively sidelined by the Disney+ series’ narrative choices. Speaking with Collider, Gilroy acknowledged that the show’s focus on Cassian’s formative relationship with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) might have disappointed viewers who were heavily invested in the potential pairing suggested by Cassian and Jyn’s final moments in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He explained that while he was aware of the fan interpretations, the story developed for Andor necessitated exploring Cassian’s pre-Rogue One history and relationships, with Bix playing a central emotional role, a direction he felt was essential for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I knew very well what had happened with Jyn and Cassian in Rogue One and what had happened in the elevator,” Gilroy noted. “I knew that scene very, very well. I probably went back and looked at that. I was pleased to see that my memory of it was of all the other takes and other things, and I was really pleased to see how we’d edited that, that it was really ambiguous about what it was, and then I didn’t care anymore. I was like, ‘Okay. It makes sense.’” This perspective allowed him the creative freedom to explore Cassian’s earlier relationships in Andor without feeling overly constrained by interpretations of the Rogue One ending. As Gilroy succinctly puts it, “I mean, why wouldn’t you hold somebody’s hand at the end of the world?”

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

“I mean, they’re both pretty sexually liberated in their way,” Gilroy then elaborated on the established history between Cassian and Bix within the world of Andor. “I think that first kiss they had, I think the first person they ever slept with is each other. Who knows how old they were on Ferrix? Probably very, very young. And over time, they were together and not together. Timm (James McArdle) starts off the show, and who’s in charge of that relationship, right? Cassian certainly has a rich history in just the little bit we see, and has alluded to, and his mother calls him out on all his girlfriends, and there’s Windi (Katrina Nare) on Niamos. I think they have a very healthy idea of what the different calibrations of love are.”

“I felt bad for the people who had invested so much time in the fan fiction and stuff like that,” Gilroy recognized about Andor upsetting fans who favored a Cassian-Jyn romance. “The people who really had gone deep on it. It’s not considered canon, and it’s not something I have to pay attention to, legally, within the order, but people worked hard on that stuff, and it meant a lot to them. You don’t want to trample on somebody’s flower garden, you know? But I have to do what I have to do. I’m sure there’s somebody who will never get over that. I apologize. I really do.”

Navigating Canon, Fan Theories, and Creative Vision in Andor

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The second season of Andor cements the lasting nature of Cassian Andor’s relationship with Bix Caleen through a major revelation in its series finale. In the closing moments of Episode 12, it is revealed that Bix Caleen was pregnant with Cassian Andor’s child when she left Yavin, forcing him to fully dedicate his energy to the Rebellion. The scene shows Bix holding their infant child in the fields of Mina-Rau, following Cassian’s departure for the mission that leads directly into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The introduction of Cassian and Bix’s child provides a significant emotional anchor for Cassian’s character arc. It means that when Cassian embarks on his dangerous mission to Scarif, he is not only fighting for the burgeoning Rebel Alliance but is also leaving behind a personal legacy. This fact adds a new layer of tragedy and sacrifice to his eventual death in Rogue One, as he dies unaware that he has a child.

The existence of their child solidifies the Cassian-Bix relationship as the central romantic and personal pillar of Cassian’s life before he meets Jyn Erso. This narrative choice effectively prioritizes their bond within Cassian’s backstory, making it the most significant personal tie he has before he fully dedicates himself to the Rebellion. Because of that, some people who like the idea of Cassian and Jyn falling in love in Rogue One were disappointed. However, as Gilroy explains, Bix remains Cassian’s primary romantic interest, even if he can still connect to other people.

Both seasons of Star Wars: Andor are available on Disney+.

What are your thoughts on how Andor handled Cassian’s relationships? Let us know in the comments!