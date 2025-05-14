Star Wars Just Introduced a Major New Character With Andor’s Final Scene

In its final moments, Star Wars: Andor introduced a major new character in the franchise. While fans know how Cassian Andor’s story ends (heroically dying in the Battle of Scarif), Andor featured several characters whose fates were unknown. In addition to setting the table for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Andor Season 2 finale needed to provide resolution for those arcs. After Bix Caleen left the Rebellion at the end of Episode 9, some wondered if the character would be seen in the last batch of Andor episodes. Bix doesn’t have a lot of screen time — only coming back for the show’s last scene — but it’s still very significant. The scene shows Bix back on the farms of Mina-Rau, raising a baby.

Warning: Spoilers for Andor Season 2

Andor doesn’t explicitly state this, but the implication, of course, is that Cassian is the father. So, while Cassian’s story ends on the Scarif beaches in Rogue One, his legacy lives on through a child he never got to know.

When Bix left the Yavin IV base, she recorded a message for Cassian explaining her decision. Understanding the importance of what the Rebellion is fighting for and Cassian’s vital role in the operation, she went away so that Cassian would stay. Seeing Bix with her baby in the final Andor scene all but confirms she knew about her pregnancy when she made her decision. It sheds additional light on why she left. Bix knew the Rebel base during wartime was no place to raise a child, so she stepped away so she could be a mother. Knowing that Cassian was out there fighting for their freedom probably gave her some form of solace.

Bix purposely did not tell Cassian about her pregnancy; if she did, Cassian would have dropped everything to find her and be with her. That was a sacrifice she was willing to make for the greater good. It may not have been an easy decision, but in Bix’s mind, it was the right one. She planned on living a peaceful, normal life with Cassian once the fighting came to an end. The revelation that Cassian fathered a baby shortly before he died adds an extra layer of tragedy to Rogue One. Not only did he never see Bix again, he’ll never have the chance to be a loving father to his child.

Fans should not interpret this development as a sign that one day, Cassian’s child will be the subject of a Star Wars movie or TV show, following his late father’s footsteps as a freedom fighter. Andor has always eschewed typical franchise tropes, and showrunner Tony Gilroy did not include this as a way to tease a continuation down the line. The scene’s purpose is to underscore what Cassian and his fellow Rebels are fighting for. In a way, seeing Cassian’s baby harkens back to Luthen Rael’s now famous monologue from Season 1. Cassian burns his life for a sunrise he will never see, but Bix and his child will get to see that sunrise.

Prior to Andor Season 2’s premiere, star Diego Luna promised Star Wars fans that the show would forever change the way they watch Rogue One. The acclaimed spinoff was already considered arguably the best Star Wars film of the Disney era, and Andor has only added a great amount of weight and depth to the movie. Cassian’s death struck a chord with viewers when Rogue One premiered nearly a decade ago; now, when viewers see him accept his fate with Jyn on the beach, it’ll be hard to not picture Bix on Mina-Rau, waiting for someone who will never return.