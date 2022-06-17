Star Wars: Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison Finds Next TV Project

The Book of Boba Fett came to an end earlier this year, and there's no word on whether or not the show will be getting a second season. Temuera Morrison, who plays the titular character, recently made an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration, so it's hard to imagine his days with the franchise are over, but it looks like the actor is moving on to other projects in the meantime. According to Variety, Morrison will soon be returning to TV in the Sundance series Far North.

Production for Far North is currently taking place in Morrison's home country, New Zealand. Part of the production will take place in Ahipara where the true story of Far North actually happened. The "fact-based" series also stars Robyn Malcolm (Top of the Lake) with her and Morrison playing "an everyday couple who foil an international crime ring's largest ever deal in the Pacific." The drama series was researched and created by David White (The Town) who is also directing the project. White wrote the script with Suli Moa (Shortland Street) and Mingjian Cui (Inked).

"This project has been six years in the making and we are beyond thrilled to now be in the production phase. Far North is an epic story based on real-life events and audiences are going to be taken on an incredible journey when they watch the series," Kelly Martin, CEO of South Pacific Pictures, shared.

"Far North is an exact delivery on Sundance Now's promise of providing our audiences with high-quality, thought-provoking, incredibly well-acted and captivating programming. This story only gets more interesting with each new piece of discovery," Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now, added.

In addition to Morrison and Malcolm, Far North's cast includes Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers), Xana Tang (Sweet Tooth), Fei Li (Island of Yesterday), Gabriel Chao Ren (Power Rangers), Maaka Pohatu (Wellington Paranormal), and Fay Tofilau (26:29).

As for Boba Fett, Morrison has his own hopes about where the show can go. Asked about his Star Wars future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morrison said, "we've got to bring him back somewhere." He added, "We've got to see the old Boba Fett ... We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it's time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that."

Far North does not yet have a release date.