Star Wars: Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Announced as Celebration Guest

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Anaheim, California this month and the line-up of guests keeps growing. While some big names of the franchise won't be able to attend, fan favorites such as Giancarlo Esposito, Ian McDiarmid, Billie Lourd, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Carl Weathers, and more will be in attendance. This week, a huge name was announced as part of the line-up, and that's Temuera Morrison. Morrison made his Star Wars debut back in 2002 when he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II –Attack of the Clones, and he returned at the end of last year to play the titular tole in The Book of Boba Fett.

"Right out of the Sarlacc pit and straight into Stars Wars Celebration! Temuera Morrison joins us May 27-28. Buy your photo op and autograph today at http://SWCA22.com/PhotoAuto," Star Wars Celebration tweeted yesterday. At the con, Morrison is doing some solo photo ops as well as team-up photos alongside Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones. You can check out the post below:

Right out of the Sarlacc pit and straight into Stars Wars Celebration! Temuera Morrison joins us May 27-28. Buy your photo op and autograph today at https://t.co/7VXgf4jTki. pic.twitter.com/nzzrSBFd3W — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) May 6, 2022

Currently, there's no word on whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will be getting a second season, but the show's stars have expressed hopes for a return. Recently, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) tweeted about the "first season" coming to an end, which led people to think a second season had been greenlit, but she later clarified her statement.

"Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season. What else would I call it?!!" Wen tweeted. "To clarify, it doesn't imply there's a 2nd. But I'm keeping my fingers crossed! Enjoy all the chapters of [The Book of Boba Fett]."

As for Morrison, the actor has his own hopes about where the show can go. Decades after Mace Windu's apparent demise in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Morrison wants to put a bounty on the potentially still alive Mace Windu.

"I owe him big time for my dad. He's done. He's done," Morrison told IMDB's On the Scene. "I've got my eye on him. He's top of the list, in fact." When Wen suggested "slow torture" at the hands of Master Assassin Fennec Shand, Morrison said, "Definitely, yes."

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+. Star Wars Celebration is taking place May 26th through May 29th. You can check out the panel schedule here.