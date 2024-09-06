Star Wars: Diego Luna Reflects on Playing Cassian Andor For Almost a Decade

Star Wars: Andor has become one of the standout series of the franchise's Disney+ era, thanks to its shocking drama and engrossing approach to the galaxy far, far away. The live-action series is confirmed to be returning for a second and final season, which will take the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) up to the events of his first appearance in the franchise, the 2016 standalone movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In an interview with IMDB at last month's D23 Expo, Luna spoke about the continued love that fans have for his portrayal of Cassian, and the way that the fervor from fans has only evolved over the ensuing years.

"I've received a lot of appreciation for the story we're telling. People are very enthusiastic," Luna revealed. "Through these years I've been part of something that matters to people, you know? And that is something very special, you know? You don't get that often. You don't get to be part of a project that matters so much to audiences... We worked really hard, almost three years of our lives to do one season. So yeah, the way it was received was very special to me."

What Is Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor About?

It has been confirmed that the sophomore season of Star Wars: Andor will chronicle years of Cassian's life right up to the events of Rogue One. K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) will both be reprising their Rogue One roles in the season as well.

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching Season 2, are going to see a different film," Luna previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. "Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for [Alan Tudyk's K-2SO] to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

