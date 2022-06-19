The Empire Strikes Back in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Images

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5. As the Imperial grip of tyranny tightens, Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and a small band of freedom fighters secure their base of operations in Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part V." After their escape from the Fortress Inquisitorius on Nur, Reva the Third Sister (Moses Ingram) — since promoted to the position of Grand Inquisitor — tracks Leia and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) to the end of The Path on Jabiim. Hunted by Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan resumes his role as the negotiator when the Empire strikes back at the Jedi and allies holed up in a stronghold on Jabiim.

With The Path under siege by Reva and Imperial Stormtroopers, Tala (Indira Varma) and loader droid NED-B (Dustin Ceithamer) sacrifice themselves saving Obi-Wan and allies Leia, Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), and Haja (Kumail Nanjiani). After revealing her history as a youngling who survived Anakin Skywalker's assault on the Jedi Temple during Order 66 a decade earlier, Reva attacks Vader — only to be cut down by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), who survived the attempt on his life episodes earlier. ("Revenge does wonders for the will to live," he taunts Reva on Jabiim.)

Disney and Lucasfilm have released new images from the penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which you can see in the gallery below. The series concludes with "Part VI," premiering June 22 on Disney+.

