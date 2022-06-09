Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 Reveals New Darth Vader Images

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4. Be careful not to choke on your aspirations, Reva. In Wednesday's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, titled "Part IV," ambitious Inquisitor Reva the Third Sister (Moses Ingram) has captured Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) to extract intel on The Path: a secret network of Jedi and Jedi sympathizers leading to Jabiim. Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), still recovering from his near-fatal encounter with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) on Mapuzo, infiltrates the Fortress Inquisitorius to rescue the Alderaan princess — seemingly thwarting Reva's plot to inherit the position of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend).



"You were warned what defeat would bring," the seething Sith Lord tells Reva, powerless in the unbreakable grip of a suffocating Force choke. "I will tolerate your weakness no longer."

Having failed to stop Obi-Wan and Leia from escaping the Fortress with help from undercover Imperial officer Tala (Indira Varma), Reva reveals she let them go. "I put a tracker on their ship," she explains. "Soon, the location of the network and Kenobi will be ours." Her tracker is a corrupted Lola, young Leia's toy L0-LA59 droid.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released new images from Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part IV," showing the aftermath of Obi-Wan's suffering on Mapuzo and Vader's rage against Reva inside the Fortress Inquisitorius. See the new "Part IV" images below.

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.