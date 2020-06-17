Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Thinks He'll Enjoy Shooting Obi-Wan Series More Than Prequels

✖

One of the standout components of the Star Wars prequel trilogy was Ewan McGregor's performance as Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the actor set to reprise his role for an upcoming Disney+ series which the actor thinks he'll enjoy filming even more than his initial ventures into the galaxy far, far away. When director George Lucas returned to the franchise he created 20 years later for the prequels, the world of visual effects had advanced tremendously and utilized various green-screen filmmaking methods, but with the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series utilizing technology that was used to shoot The Mandalorian, McGregor thinks he'll be able to immerse himself in the story much more than he did while shooting the prequels.

“I think I am going to enjoy it much more," McGregor shared with ACE Universe Presents. "[The prequels] were all blue screen and green screen and it was hard to imagine, but nowadays I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set. I don’t know if you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian series, but they employ that incredible screen. It’s pretty amazing. It makes you feel like you’re in the place, it’s going to feel realer for us as actors. And I think we’ll be using some of that technology on our show.”

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau utilized a number of techniques he used on films from earlier in his career to help develop an all-new approach to shooting fantastical narratives. The Disney+ series created an almost entirely immersive series of LED screens that projected photorealistic backgrounds and environments, allowing the production to replicate other worlds almost instantaneously to develop the appropriate lighting conditions. As seen in the TV series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the show's cast and crew detailed that the projections were so realistic, it not only helped them with their performances, but also caused problems with determining where these images ended and where the real sets began.

Sadly, the question still remains of when production on the new series will actually start.

Reports emerged earlier this year that the show was planning to head into production this summer, followed shortly by reports that the scripts weren't up to Lucasfilm standards and would be re-worked to potentially shoot next January. While it's still possible that the series could head into production early next year, the coronavirus pandemic has halted productions around the world, which could potentially impact the Obi-Wan series as well.

