Star Wars: 5 Major Questions That Need Explaining After Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was something of an anomaly for modern Star Wars projects. Instead of being full of callbacks and Easter eggs, the show went in different directions, showing a bit of suburban life in the Star Wars universe while also taking a walk on the wild side. The show has a Goonies feel to it, delivering an amazing Star Wars experience for long-time fans. Skeleton Crew revolved around mysteries, each episode revealing answers to viewers, often leading to even bigger questions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skeleton Crew paid these mysteries off brilliantly, but that doesn’t mean that it revealed all of its secrets. There are several major unanswered questions about Skeleton Crew, and they are ones that could make perfect fodder for a possible Season 2 storyline.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1

Why Didn’t the Empire Imprison Jod Na Nawood?

Star Wars’ Jor Na Nawood with a Lightsaber

Jod Na Nawood’s origin was one of Skeleton Crew‘s biggest mysteries. Jod was introduced using the Force to help free Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern, and as the show went on, fans were given more clues as to who he really was. The final episode of the season finally gave everyone the answers they wanted, revealing Jod was found by an on-the-run Jedi, who began his training in the Force until Imperial forces found his master, and killed her.

Here’s the thing about that, though – why wasn’t Jod immediately imprisoned by the Empire? He said that they forced him to watch the death of his master and they had him in their clutches, so why didn’t they bring him to the Inquisitors and make him join? Did Jod escape? Did they not know what they had on their hands? This is a major question that will hopefully get answered one day.

What Happened to Tak Rennod?

The question of the identity of At Attin’s Supervisor was a major mystery of Skeleton Crew, and for a while, it seemed like pirate captain Tak Rennod might have taken up the mantle. Rennod had built up quite a reputation over the years and eventually found at least two of the Jewels of the Old Republic – At Achrann and At Attin. Thanks to the droid SM-33, we found out that he guarded the coordinates of At Attin murderously, and that he definitely made it to the planet. However, that’s all we know.

Rennod’s ship the Onyx Cinder landed on the surface of At Attin, but after that, we have no idea what happened to Rennod. Did he try what Jod did and was discovered by the Supervisor and the droids? Did he land the ship in the forest where the kids found it and go into hiding? Maybe he’s dead, maybe he’s retired, but either way, there seems to be more story there to be told.

How Did Tak Rennod Get the Onyx Cinder?

The Onyx Cinder was one of the first big mysteries of Skeleton Crew. Wim found the ship while he tried to take a shortcut to school with his hoverbike and its discovery allowed the kids to leave At Attin and go on their adventure. Eventually, it was revealed that the Onyx Cinder was a special ship used by Republic Emissaries so they could get past the Barriers of the Jewels of the Old Republic and land on the planet. Tak Rennod flew it to At Attin, but how did he get it?

An Emissary ship wouldn’t have been just sitting on one of the Jewels, so there has to be some interesting story behind Rennod getting it. Did he get his hands on it without knowing what it was or did he hunt one down so he could go on his quest to find the last remaining Jewels of the Old Republic? Rennod’s quest to find the Jewels is an intriguing one and getting his hands on the Onyx Cinder is a huge part of it.

Were All the Jewels of the Old Republic Mints?

The legends surrounding the Jewels of the Old Republic said that they were worlds of infinite treasure, and this caused beings the galaxy over to try and find them. Eight of the nine Jewels were destroyed over the years, and Skeleton Crew revealed that At Attin was a Republic Mint, making dataries for the citizens of the galaxy. The Republic was vast – it was said to encompass a thousand thousand worlds – but did it really need nine mints? A planet whose entire population is devoted to minting credits should be more than enough.

Many would say that question is already answered because the Jewels were rumored to be treasure planets. However, treasure can be many different things than piles of credits. Maybe each Jewel of the Old Republic had a different “Great Work,” all working to supply the government with something indispensable. The only alternative we got to see was At Achrann, and it was destroyed, so the mysteries of the rest of the Jewels of the Old Republic have yet to be revealed.

When in the Timeline Does Skeleton Crew Take Place?

(L-R) Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Wim (Ravi-Cabot Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and Jod (Jude Law) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The history of the Star Wars universe is an important part of each story. Fans need to know when a story takes place because each era is a different setting. A story set in the Imperial era is going to be very different from the High Republic era, which would be different from the New Republic era. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place in the New Republic era, but the show never establishes exactly when it takes place.

The New Republic’s pirate problem – which has been going on in the background of shows like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka – lets us know that Skeleton Crew takes place around the same time as those shows. However, we don’t know if Skeleton Crew takes place before The Mandalorian started, in the middle of the established timeline of that series, or after The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1. It may seem like a minor thing to some, but knowing when a Star Wars story takes place, specifically, is very important in the grand scheme of things.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming in its entirety on Disney+.