Who Is the Supervisor in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew? We Have Theories

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is winding down and, so far, it’s done a pretty great job of giving fans a Star Wars tale that they never expected. One of the key aspects of the show has been its mysteries. Star Wars has made some rather large mistakes with mystery box storytelling — the sequel trilogy revolved around this approach and this infuriated fans when the answers weren’t as great as they were expecting. However, Skeleton Crew has been able to sidestep this sort of thing, partly because its mysteries aren’t related to the most beloved aspects of Star Wars and partly because they’re answering them in intriguing ways.

Each mystery leads into another one, which is the best way to do mystery-box storytelling. As the show reaches its ending, the newest mystery is one that has been building since the beginning and is related to the show’s others questions: who is the Supervisor of At Attin? Viewers have gotten some clues about who leads the planet the show’s titular kids crew comes from, and there are two major theories out there.

At-Attin’s Supervisor Is Either a Pirate King or a Computerized Entity

The first theory, and the one that has the most circumstantial evidence behind it, is that the pirate Tak Rennod is the Supervisor. Fans were introduced to Tak Rennod in the second half of the season, after the children and Jod Na Nawood — the scoundrel who helped them escape the pirates at Port Borgo — found the planet At-Achrann, which was related to their homeworld of At-Attin. They learned that their ship, the Onyx Cinder, was formerly Rennod’s ship and eventually made their way to his lair on Lapuna, where they found the coordinates to his homeworld.

When they got to his home, they learned that the Cinder was actually related to their planet. At-Attin is one of the Jewels of the Old Republic, which have been revealed to be worlds that contained Old Republic mints. The planets are surrounded by a powerful defensive system called the Barrier, which destroys any ship that enters them. Only special ships can get through without being targeted, and Rennod was able to get his hands on one, namely the Onyx Cinder.

This means that Rennod at least got to At-Attin. Fans who subscribe to this theory believe that Rennod pretended to be an Old Republic official, tricked the Supervisor somehow, and took their place. It’s a pretty good theory, but the latest episode of the show has thrown all of that into doubt.

The question of who the Supervisor is came from earlier in the season, when the kids’ parents ask for an audience with the Supervisor and are refused by droids, which are ubiquitous on At-Attin. While the planet is staffed by many organic beings, the only authority that viewers actually see, the real power on the planet, are droids. The droids pilot the public transportation, deal with truant children, staff the school, and seem to be the security forces of At-Attin. When the ship lands and the children are bought into the Republic Mint, these droids are everywhere.

Also while the ship is landing, a voice tells everyone on the planet that a Republic official is incoming. Now, this could be the voice of Tak Rennod, but it actually seems more likely that it’s a computerized voice, and the droids are the tools of this computer. The Supervisor could easily be a computer and, honestly, that makes a lot of sense.

The Republic set up nine worlds as mints and went through a lot to keep them hidden. The Republic wasn’t known for using droids for a lot of things, so it makes sense that they would staff the planet with many organics to do a lot of the planet’s “Great Work.” However, greed is something that is very hard for organics to overcome and the Republic wouldn’t want to lose their mints to greed. The Republic putting an A.I. network in control, one that has an army of droids at its disposal, would sidestep that eventuality. The droids would follow the rules no matter what and they would stop anyone who tried to rob the mint.

The Mystery of the Supervisor Is About to be Revealed

These two theories are the most likely for the identity of the Supervisor. While the show has focused a lot on Tak Rennod, it honestly seems like Rennod being the Supervisor is a bit of a red herring. Rennod certainly got to At Attin. Using the ship, which he probably got his hands on by going to one of the other Jewels, allowed him access to the mint. However, it doesn’t seem that the droids would have let him get away. It’s looking more likely that they killed him and buried the Cinder, which would also explain why the safety droids were patrolling that area earlier in the show.

At Attin being run by a powerful A.I. has been subtly hinted at since the beginning. Droids are everywhere on the planet, and while this isn’t strange in Star Wars in some ways, it is weird in others. For example, the Republic never used anything like safety droids in any other Star Wars media, and rarely showed them in positions of authority. The only way this makes sense is if the Republic set up an A.I. network to run the mint.

It’s looking like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is going to have one last twist, and it’ll be that the planet is run by A.I. The show’s creators have fooled everyone, leading them to believe that Tak Rennod had taken the Supervisor’s place, all while waving the answer in viewers’ faces the whole time.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s final episode debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 14th at 9 p.m. ET.