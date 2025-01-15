Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2: Will the Disney+ Series Return?

Lucasfilm’s latest Star Wars series has officially wrapped on Disney+ and the ending of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has fans wondering about one major question: Is Skeleton Crew getting a season 2? It’s a logical one to ponder for sure, not only because it’s no guarantee that a Star Wars TV series returns for more episodes, but anything is possible in that galaxy far, far away. Up until this point there’s been no official confirmation about more episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but ahead of the show’s premiere on Disney+, the future for this corner of the galaxy started to look brighter.

Before the first episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew even aired, the rumor mill and assumptions lead many fans to think that the series would be a limited one, wrapping up as a one-and-done show on Disney+. At first this seemed like the right move to fans, considering the heartbreak of cancellations like The Acolyte, but the creators appeared to be open to the idea of telling more stories with the characters as premiere time loomed. In an interview last year, series co-creator Jon Watts noted that a season two of Skeleton Crew would have to avoid a major problem of another hit series in order to work.

“It would be something like [a three to four-year time jump] to make sense,” Watts told Collider. “But we wouldn’t do like a Stranger Things thing where we’re like ‘It’s the next day,’ because it won’t be.” Watts’ co-creator Christopher Ford added another wrinkle, noting: “It’s built into it that it would be a bigger time jump forward because it does take so long to get things moving. There are so many repercussions. It’s like, you kind of want to catch up later.”

As noted above however, there has still been no movement one way or the other one if Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be renewed for season two. Of note however is that even if Skeleton Crew doesn’t get renewed, a new rumor has teased that the characters may be showing up down the line anyway.

A report earlier this month revealed that plans may be in motion for characters from the series to appear on the big screen, showing up in Dave Filoni’s planned “crossover” movie. Since that film is set to merge storylines from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other critical Star Wars moments from Disney+ into one, it would make a lot of sense for some familiar Skeleton Crew faces to appear. Until then we’ll have to wait and see, but right now Skeleton Crew season two has not been confirmed, nor has it even been hinted at.