Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jod May Be A Game-Changing Character for the Franchise

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew seems to be winning over the fans who have checked it out – and a lot of the show’s charm comes from having Jude Law in the lead role of Jod Na Nawood, an unscrupulous pirate who’s fallen on hard times. There are still many questions surrounding Jod (like if that’s even his real name), but one of the biggest mysteries has been the nature of his special powers. Jod impersonated a Jedi at first – a lie he sold to the young protagonists of the show by demonstrating Force-use abilities like telekinesis as evidence of his Jedi training.

The penultimate episode of Skeleton Crew made it pretty clear that Jod hasn’t even had the most basic Jedi training needed to handle a lightsaber properly. However, if Jod Na Nawood is indeed a non-Jedi Force user, then he’s (low-key) a game-changer for the Star Wars franchise.

Jod Is Everything OT

Assuming that Jod Na Nawood is indeed a Force-user who never received Jedi training, he represents the union of the two male character archetypes from the Original Trilogy: Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. Untapped Force potential; roguish charmer and ne’er do well who may turn out to have a heart – it’s all there. With Jude Law’s charisma helping sell the character to mainstream viewers, Jod is already cementing himself among Star Wars’ best breakout characters.

…And that is a major hurdle for the Star Wars franchise to get over.

Since Star Wars: The Last Jedi ended on the divisive note that anyone (not just a Skywalker) can be a potential Force-user hero – and the fandom has been debating that point, ever since. However, a different kind of Force user being at the center of a popular Star Wars TV series is proof of concept that the franchise can do a wider variety of things with that fantastical concept, without overpowering the other fun, adventurous, or at times scary elements of the galaxy far, far, away.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows "four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

The series features the main (young) characters of Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and new fan-favorite Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood, a "charismatic Force-user with a mysterious past."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.