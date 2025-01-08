Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Basically Confirms Jod Isn’t a Jedi

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 has debunked the idea that pirate captain Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) was ever a Jedi. The mystery of the Jedi connection has been one of the running subplots of Skeleton Crew since Jod first showed up onscreen, but the show has also been dropping breadcrumbs of doubt on Jod’s story. In Episode 7, longtime Star Wars fans got visual confirmation that Jod was a conman.

Jod Is No Jedi

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble” Jod and his pirate cohorts chase the main cast of kids – Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) – back to their hidden homeworld of At Attin. After piercing the planet’s protective barrier and reaching the surface, Jod finally makes his double-crossing moves, killing would-be pirate king Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) and coercing the kids into pretending he’s a Republic emissary so he can steal At Attin’s mythical treasure: thousands of secured vaults full of Republic credits.

In the scene where Jod turns full villain on Wim and Co., he finally pulls out the lightsaber he found in legendary pirate Rennod’s vault. However, any fan who has ever watched an actual Jedi in a Star Wars project could immediately see that Jod didn’t know how to handle the energy sword at even a padawan level. In fact, Jude Law should be commended for nailing the physical acting of a man pretending to be an experienced lightsaber-wielder, when he has no idea what he’s doing. It spoke volumes without making any heavy-handed “reveal” about Jod’s lie – which isn’t necessary, given how the entire episode is dedicated to having the proverbial mask slip off and Jod’s true nefarious face being revealed. But for the Star Wars fans who pay attention to all that lightsaber choreography, seeing Jod handle the sword was as telling as any confession.

What Are Jod’s Powers, Then?

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7

Jod has shown multiple times that he can affect objects through what is seemingly Force use – but could viewers’ eyes deceive them, just like the kids’ did?

Star Wars has a long-established history of characters – usually ne’er do well characters – who use technological devices that simulate Force abilities or replicate their effect. The most famous example in the franchise is Doctor Chelli Aphra, the artifact-heisting genius who is the breakout star of modern Star Wars comics. Aphra’s body is laced with cybernetics for splicing and other defensive/offensive abilities, and many of her storylines involve running into other characters who are also either coveting or using ancient tech artifacts meant to either combat Force users like Jedi and Sith or provide artificial access to Force abilities. So that tech does exist in the Star Wars franchise – but the explanation of Jod’s trickery doesn’t even need to be that complicated.

If we’re going over the details with a fine-toothed comb, all of Jod’s supposed examples of “Force abilities” have been cases where he used them to affect metallic objects (such as a set of jail keys or handcuffs). It suggests that Jod may have some cybernetic implant or is carrying some device that allows him some measure of magnetic manipulation. It’s the kind of cheap trick and sleight-of-hand that would fit the character of an unscrupulous pirate: a means of making a small man seem larger-than-life, or a weak man seem like he has greater power than he ever will.

The question now is how Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will use this subplot of ‘Fake-Jedi-Jod’ to affect the characters in the show – or Jod himself. Will faking Force abilities and mishandling a lightsaber long enough make Jod reconsider his moral failings? Or are the Jedi going to become a metaphor for childhood naivete about heroic or benevolent powers in the world that can save us – before we grow up and learn we must be active participants in “saving” ourselves?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.