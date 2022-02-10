The Book of Boba Fett Finale Concept Art: “In the Name of Honor”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7, “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.” “We’ll both die in the name of honor. This is the Way,” says armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) before making the last stand for Tatooine with Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). In the final chapter in The Book of Boba Fett, the Fett gotra goes to war with the three crime families of Mos Espa — the Trandoshans, Klatooinians, and the Aqualish — the gangs united by the spice-running Pyke Syndicate, Mayor Mok Shaiz (voice of Robert Rodriguez), and their enforcer Cad Bane (Corey Burton and Dorian Kingi).

Without gunned-down Marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) to lead a garrison from the people of Freetown, Boba and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) join forces with the Mandalorian, the Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), and Drash’s (Sophie Thatcher) street gang The Mods. When the Syndicate’s army sends out a pair of shielded Scorpenek droids, reinforcements arrive just in time: a small army led by Freetown bartender Taanti (W. Earl Brown), the Force-powerful Mandalorian foundling Grogu, and an unleashed Rancor steered by Fett.

See the credits concept art from “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor” in the gallery below. All episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.

