Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reuniting for Livestream Event

While it's only been days since Star Wars: The Clone Wars officially came to an end with its series finale, fans don't have to wait much longer to get the inside scoop on the series as its cast aims to reunite for a live-stream event on May 8th. The event will be streamed on D23 Expo's official Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel, with the cast not only offering their own insight into the series, but they will also be subjected to quizzes and trivia about the series itself. Get the full details on who will be participating below.

Talent includes:

Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano

Catherine Taber, voice of Padmé Amidala

Dee Bradley Baker, voice of Clone Troopers, Captain Rex

James Arnold Taylor, voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker

Sam Witwer, voice of Darth Maul

The event will kick off on Friday, May 8th at 7 p.m. ET.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars launched in 2008 with a theatrically released film, with the narrative continuing in an animated series on Cartoon Network. With the events of the narrative taking place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, many fans knew what the eventual outcome of the story would be, only for creator Dave Filoni to impress audiences with a vast and sprawling series that proved there were still plenty of surprises in store.

With no new films being made, Star Wars fans were satiated with the compelling characters the series introduced, like Ahsoka, Rex, and Cad Bane. Additionally, the return of Darth Maul offered all-new storytelling opportunities for the frightening figure.

As the series' following grew with each season, Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 unfortunately resulted in the series coming to a close unexpectedly in 2013. A variety of other stories helped enlighten audiences to beloved characters' fates, yet there were still a number of unknown steps along that journey that resulted in fans campaigning for the completion of the series.

In 2018, Disney announced that fans would be getting a final season of the series, which was due in large part to the fans making their voices heard.

All seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are now streaming on Disney+. You can watch the reunion event on D23.com, D23's Facebook, and D23's YouTube channel.

Will you be checking out the reunion? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.