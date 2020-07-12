Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Boba Fett Streaming Guide

Rumor has it that Boba Fett is making his return to the Star Wars universe in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, or, at the very least, his armor is making a comeback. Boba Fett is a special character, one that has managed to accrue an impressive fan following considering how little screentime he has in the original Star Wars trilogy. Boba Fett's story goes beyond those first films. The Star Wars prequel trilogy revealed Boba's origin. His story continued in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he's mad ea few appearances in Marvel's Star Wars comics line. That's plenty to dive into if you want to learn all about Star Wars' premier bounty hunter. We're here to provide you with a quick and easy guide to Boba Fett's existence in the post-Disney Star Wars continuity. Follow along with us and your Disney+ subscription, and you'll know everything there is to know about the original Mandalorian before his supposed return later this year. Keep reading to see where to begin. Are you excited for the return of Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Mandalorian returns for its second season on the Disney+ streaming service later this year.

Attack of the Clones (Photo: Lucasfilm) If you want to learn Boba Fett's story, you should start at the beginning. Episode II of the Skywalker saga reveals Boba Fett's unusual origin. It also explains why he may have a grudge against the Jedi, motivating his actions in future appearances. His "father," Jango Fett, does all the work in this movie, but you can see how the apple didn't fall far from the tree in later installments of the franchise.

The Clone Wars - "Death Trap"/"R2 Come Home"/"Lethal Trackdown" (Photo: Lucasfilm) This second-season arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars shows Boba Fett's first attempt at avenging Jango's death by killing Mace Windu. Boba infiltrates a republic ship to try to get close to the Jedi master. This story arc also spotlights Boba's relationship with his bounty hunter mentor, Aurra Sing.

The Clone Wars - "Deception" (Photo: Lucasfilm) This season four episode of The Clone Wars isn't about Boba Fett, but he does play a significant supporting role. Boba is in prison and, thanks to a Republic plot taking place in the same facility on Coruscant, we get to see Boba interacting with bounty hunters likes Cad Bane and Bossk, and even briefly fighting with a disguised Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Clone Wars - "Bounty" (Photo: Lucasfilm) This episode takes place later on in the fourth season of The Clone Wars. It's an episode that gives us our first taste of Boba Fett coming into his own. Boba is thrust into a leadership position while working with a tea of bounty hunters, including former Sith assassin Asajj Ventress. Boba dons a helmet in this episode, though not the iconic Mandalorian armor.

Marvel Comics Star Wars (Photo: Marvel) Boba Fett makes a few interesting appearances in Marvel Comics' early, post-A New Hope Star Wars comics. These appearances reveal that Darth Vader had a working relationship with Boba Fett before the Sith Lord hired him in The Empire Strikes Back. It also shows Boba doing battle with Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. These appearances are collected in Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes and Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader. Boba Fett also got a one-shot issue dedicated to him as part of the Age of Rebellion event. Star Wars: Age of Rebellion: Boba Fett takes place sometime between Episode IV and Episode V, but it is unclear exactly when. Obviously these comics are not available on Disney+. However, they are available via the Marvel Unlimited digital subscription service.

The Empire Strikes Back/Return of the Jedi (Photo: Lucasfilm) Boba Fett does appear in A New Hope, inserted into the film via the Special Edition re-release, but he doesn't really do much other than standing around and watching Han Solo step on Jabba the Hutt's tail. It's the latter two movies when he get to show what he's capable of doing. In The Empire Strikes Back, he's hired by Darth Vader to track down some troublesome rebels. In Return of the Jedi, he takes part in the battle on Jabba's barge, and meets his final fate... or does he?