The Mandalorian Season 2: Timothy Olyphant Will Wear Boba Fett Armor

In case you've missed all of the news over the last couple of months, the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ is shaping up to be an absolutely insane affair for fans of the long-running franchise. In addition to several intriguing casting reports and rumblings of popular characters coming to the series, details are now being revealed about the specifics of some characters that no one has been expecting. For instance, it now appears that Justified star Timothy Olyphant won't just be in The Mandalorian this season, but he'll be donning the iconic Boba Fett armor.

To be clear, Olyphant isn't playing beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who played Fett's clone father Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, is going to be portraying Boba in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. However, according to /Film, Olyphant filmed scenes in Boba Fett's armor, which offers a major clue as to who he's playing.

Olyphant is likely playing a character named Cobb Vanth. If you've only watched the Star Wars movies, you probably haven't heard of Cobb before, but he's gained some popularity amongst fans of the franchise over the last couple of years. Cobb Vanth first appeared in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath novel series. In the books, Cobb wears a set of Mandalorian armor that was taken by Jawas from the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt's sail barge. Of course, that's exactly where Boba Fett was thrown into the Sarlacc pit, and he was the only one wearing any Mandalorian armor at the time.

During the events of the Aftermath series, Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of a settlement called Freetown, which is located on Tatooine. There's no telling at this point whether or not he will still be working the same position when he makes his debut on The Mandalorian, or if the version of the character on the show will be Vanth at a different time in his life.

Of course, everything we know about the new season of The Mandalorian is simply reported, and nothing has been confirmed by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, or Lucasfilm. What we do know, however, is that this new season is going to be diving deep into Star Wars lore. We can't wait.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ this fall. An official release date hasn't been revealed at this time.

