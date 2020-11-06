Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune Spinoff Reportedly Not in the Works

✖

A new report refutes recent claims that Disney-Lucasfilm is developing a Star Wars spinoff teaming Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) outside of The Mandalorian season 2. Carano's ex-Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary — a trusted ally of the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — is believed to cross paths with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character when Kryze makes her rumored first live-action appearance in the new season. According to industry trade Deadline, who on Thursday reported a new addition that will appear in either the second or third season of Mandalorian, a Dune and Kryze-starring spinoff series presently "does not appear to be real."

During a Disney earnings call in February, then-CEO Bob Iger said the priority for Star Wars in the next few years is television, and that there would be "more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series."

Last Friday, after the sophomore season of the Jon Favreau-created Mandalorian launched on Disney+, viewers quickly took to Twitter to call for a spinoff series starring Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth — the marshal of a Tatooine town who wears the salvaged armor of Boba Fett.

In December, Iger said shows airing on Disney+ — including The Mandalorian — could become television shows, and that feature films could become television shows. This came months before Disney CEO Bob Chapek, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced a restructuring that makes Disney+ and streaming the biggest priority for the company.

"I love the ability to really be agnostic in terms of what platform it's being made for," Iger told The Star Wars Show. "And so it could be, down the road, that a TV show becomes a movie and a movie becomes a TV series. I'm not making any announcements here or not, but I think it's important for us to be agnostic."

The streamer's second live-action Star Wars show, the untitled series centered on Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), is a spinoff of the feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Also in the works is the untitled series starring exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - The Revenge of the Sith, as well as a female-focused show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland.

