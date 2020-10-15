Star Wars: The Mandalorian Rumored Spinoff Series Would Feature Surprising Character Team-Up

✖

A new Star Wars rumor suggests that The Mandalorian season 2 could be leading to a new spinoff series, which would team up two unlikely characters. According to Kessel Run Transmissions, The Mandalorian spinoff would feature Ex-Alliance shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and ex-Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) teaming-up. Word of a Cara Dune spinoff series has been rumbling for a bit now, but the Bo-Katan Kryze news is a new one. Bo-Katan was a pivotal figure in the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series and her teaming with Cara Dune would make for a powerhouse female-led story.

The thrill of this rumor extends beyond seeing these two warrior-women of Star Wars uniting. Gina Carano and Katee Sackhoff are two fan-favorite personalities outside of their respective character-acting work, and seeing them in a project together would definitely turn heads.

Of course, the other big question that KRT wrestles with is when a Cara/Bo-Katan series would take place in the Star Wars timeline. Without seeing The Mandalorian season 2, we don't know if Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze have a prior history, but we do know that the Star Wars canon leaves plenty of room for that reveal. One big event in Star Wars' timeline is the Great Purge of Mandalore, which saw the Empire eradicate Mandalore's native warrior people, ultimately converting the planet into an Imperial training facility. It's the event that led to The Tribe being forced into hiding, operating in secrecy in order to survive.

We also know that Cara Dune's history dealt with cleaning up Imperial forces following the Battle of Endor - missions that definitely could've brought her into company with Bo-Katan Kryze. Last we saw of Bo-Katan (in Star Wars Rebels, during days leading to The Rebellion), she had taken the Darksaber as a mantle of leadership from Sabine Wren. The Mandalorian season 1 ended with the reveal that Imperial officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) now holds the Darksaber, in the era just after Return of The Jedi. There's definitely a story to tell there - as well as some pretty fertile ground for a series feature Bo-Katan, Cara Dune, Sabine Wren (also rumored for live-action debut in The Mandalorian), and other fan-favorites from the animated side.

So far, this is just a rumor, but KRT has been spot-on in these sorts of predictions before (Star Wars: The Bad Batch spinoff). However, KRT does offer that caveat that this Cara Dune/Bo-Katan spinoff may be on hold until Katee Sackhoff's version of the character wins fans over in The Mandalorian season 2.

Is this a Star Wars spinoff you'd watch?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.