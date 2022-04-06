Star Wars Celebration Announces Panel Focusing on the Future of the Franchise

Star Wars fans will want to mark their calendars for Thursday, May 26th, as StarWars.com has revealed that this is the day a panel will be held at Star Wars Celebration that will focus on what the future of the franchise will explore. While there will surely be a number of exciting panels and in-person events being held over the course of the event, this panel might be the most anticipated among fans, given how many confirmed projects we’re looking forward to, though it will likely also reveal entirely new projects that fans haven’t heard about. The actual time of the event has yet to be revealed, though it will likely be sometime in the morning Pacific Time.

StarWars.com describes the panel, “Star Wars Celebration returns in May, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. On Thursday, May 26th, Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.”

While the panel doesn’t specify whether it will focus entirely on the world of TV, it teases that it will focus on “live-action filmmakers,” which could mean we’ll be getting updated on what fans can expect on the big screen as well as TV series on Disney+. Additionally, by specifically mentioning Andor, a project which has only earned a sizzle reel, the panel will likely coincide with the debut of an official trailer. With Season 3 of The Mandalorian also having wrapped and with Star Wars: Ahsoka currently filming, the panel could potentially also feature glimpses of those projects.

The world of Star Wars TV is already exciting enough, but fans are likely even more excited to learn about what’s in store for the galaxy far, far away in the theatrical realm, given how little we know about expected projects. Disney currently has multiple December release dates secured for unannounced projects, with the only announced title being Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. That film currently sports a December 2023 release date, though that project reportedly won’t start filming this year, which surely complicates its release schedule. Disney has previously announced that there are other feature films in the works, such as ones from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and one from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, yet there are still a number of unknown details about those projects, as well as others that are likely being developed.

As we get closer to Star Wars Celebration kicking off, we could get updates on other specific panels regarding future projects, but this panel currently sounds like the one fans won’t want to miss.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th.

