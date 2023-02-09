Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Animated Series Getting Spin-Off Books

The galaxy far, far away has been entertaining fans of all ages for decades now, showcasing a wide array of stories within the Star Wars universe. Later this year, that will include Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a series geared towards younger viewers that will be debuting on Disney Junior and Disney+ beginning on May 4th. The series will follow a crop of younglings being trained by Jedi Master Yoda — and apparently, their antics will span into books. On Thursday, alongside the Young Jedi Adventures release date, Star Wars unveiled a number of tie-in books spinning out of the series.

What is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures about?

The first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families, these original stories will follow Younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away. The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship.

This is the second Star Wars television series to be set during the High Republic era, with the upcoming live-action drama series Star Wars: The Acolyte billed as a thriller set in the final days of that era.

Is Yoda in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

While announcing the series live at Star Wars Celebration last year, the creative team revealed that Yoda — whose early years have begun to be chronicled across the High Republic era material — will be making an appearance in the series.

"This show centers on a group of Younglings who, their entire life, they've grown up in the Jedi temple on Coruscant," executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson revealed during the Celebration announcement. "And Master Yoda realizes that it's time for them to get some real life experience out in the field, putting their Jedi lessons into practice. So he sends them into different outpost temples in the Outer Rim, and together, they go on adventures saving the day and helping other people."

