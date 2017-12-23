‘Stargate Origins’ Trailer Released

Fans should prepare to take another trip through the Stargate as the trailer for Stargate Origins has been released.

Stargate Origins will be a 10-episode series airing on the new streaming platform called Stargate Command. The series is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Stargate SG-1 in 1997 and will feature a younger version Catherine Langford, who was played in SG-1 by Elizabeth Hoffman and by Viveca Lindfors in the original movie. In Stargate Origins, Langford is played by Connor Trinneer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stargate Origins is written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry and will explore the history of both Catherine and the Stargate while also looking towards the future. The series also stars Stargate Atlantis actress Ellie Gal as Professor Langford’s daughter, who goes on “an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness.”

This Stargate Origins trailer follows the release of a behind-the-scenes teaser.

“We had stunts and we had blood and we had emotional moments, and I feel like we really hit all those,” director Mercedes Bryce Morgan said in the teaser, “and at the end, it was going and going and going and going.”

Stargate Command is being launched as the definitive homepage for Stargate Fans. Fans can visit the site to watch all three previous Stargate series – Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe – as well as the three films – the original Stargate, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Stargate: Continuum. Access to all of this content requires a one-time payment of $20.

Stargate Origins premieres on Stargate Command on February 15, 2018.