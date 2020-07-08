DC's Stargirl: "Brainwave Jr." Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Brainwave Jr.", the upcoming tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 20th and on The CW on Tuesday, July 21st. The episode is set to see Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) continue to hone his newly discovered powers but will also see him find out more about his family's past. It's information that will put the young man in the position of having to make a major choice -- and a difficult one at that.

As viewers have seen in recent episodes but especially in this week's "Shiv Part Two", Henry Jr.'s powers have finally manifested, though despite him being truly aware of them at this point, he's still coming to terms with how they work and what it all means. We also know from the preview for next week's "Brainwave" that Courtney/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) wants to recruit Henry Jr. into the Justice Society of America, something that isn't necessarily going to sit well with her teammates -- particularly Yolanda/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal).

And Henry Jr. won't be the only person dealing with the past. According to the synopsis for "Brainwave Jr." Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) mom Barbara (Amy Smart) will be forced to revisit her own past as well while the young JSA will find themselves coming face to face with another member of the ISA.

You can check out the synopsis for "Brainwave Jr." for yourself below and read on for photos from the episode.

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave Jr." debuts Monday, July 20 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 21 on The CW.