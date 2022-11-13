DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Twelve The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" Synopsis Released

The third — and unfortunately final — season of DC's Stargirl is rapidly approaching and while the season kicked off with the murder of The Gambler, the twists and turns have only gotten wilder and more challenging for the JSA. The most recent episode of The CW series saw the tragic deaths of villains-turned-heroes Paula Brooks and Crusher Crock as well as the shocking revelation that Icicle is still alive but from the sound of things as the series heads into its final episodes, there may be more loss to come. The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton", the twelfth episode of the series set to air on Wednesday, November 30th.

While the synopsis doesn't explicitly say that Sylvester dies and could instead be referring to his will that was presumably in place when he died the first time more than a decade ago, it does sound pretty dire. You can check things out for yourself below.

SOLO MISSION — As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

Unfortunately for fans of Stargirl, it was announced on Monday, October 31st that the series will end with the current, third season. New episodes will continue to air through December 7th, but the series will get a genuine finale as the creative team was alerted that the series was not being picked up for Season 4 with enough time to give it a proper send off.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" airs November 30th.