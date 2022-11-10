DC's Stargirl: Icicle Returns in "Frenemies Chapter Eleven The Haunting" Preview

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw a pair of tragic deaths as well as a shocking revelation that a very unexpected villain was back in Blue Valley when it turned out that Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) isn't so dead after all and, next week, his return is going to send major shockwaves through town. The CW. has released a preview for "Frenemies Chapter Eleven: The Haunting", the eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 16th.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Jordan returns and insists that he's a changed man, but not everyone is buying it. Sylvester/Starman (Joel McHale) doesn't seem to think he's changed and as fans saw this week, he did kill the Crocks — and has been spying on everyone this whole time, too. According to the episode synopsis, which is also below, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) will team up with Starman to take on a major threat — and it sounds like that might just be Icicle.

SEEKING FORGIVENESS — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

Unfortunately for fans of Stargirl, it was announced on Monday, October 31st that the series will end with the current, third season. New episodes will continue to air through December 7th, but the series will get a genuine finale as the creative team was alerted that the series was not being picked up for Season 4 with enough time to give it a proper send off.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Eleven: The Haunting" airs November 16th.