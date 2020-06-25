Stargirl: "Shiv Part Two" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Shiv Part Two", the eighth episode of Stargirl's season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 6 and on The CW on Tuesday, July 7. The episode is the follow-up to "Shiv Part One" from the previous week that, based on the recently released preview for the episode, will see Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) take up her comics role as the villain Shiv. Based on the photos, "Shiv Part Two" will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) recovering from some sort of mishap -- and it's something that may lead to Courtney needing to loop her mom Barbara (Amy Smart) in on her superhero efforts.

The episode will also see Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman) taking matters into their own hands by investigating a classmate. Is it Cindy they are investigating? That's not clear, though Cindy will have her own issues to deal with in the episode as well. According to the official synopsis, she gets in a bit of trouble with her father when she takes things into her own hands.

You can check out the synopsis for "Shiv Part Two" below and read on for photos from the episode.

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part Two" airs Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, respectively.