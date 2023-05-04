Stars on Mars Celebrity Cast Revealed for William Shatner Hosted Reality Series

FOX has announced the starry celebrity cast it will send from the red carpet to the red planet in Stars on Mars. The new unscripted competition series hosted by Star Trek icon William Shatner will follow 12 "celebronauts" — described as professional athletes, reality world megastars, triumphant entrepreneurs, renowned television and film actors, uproarious comedians and trailblazing entertainers — who will colonize, compete, and conquer "Mars" until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of "the brightest star in the galaxy." Stars on Mars premieres June 5th on Fox and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Shatner serves as Mission Control and will beam interstellar assignments to the dozen celebrities on "Mars." They are:

Former Professional Road-Racing Cyclist and Investor Lance Armstrong

Comedian, Actress and Writer Natasha Leggero (The 70s House, Chelsea Lately)

Former Super Bowl Champion, Community Advocate and Entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch

Widely known Comedic Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass)



Olympic Figure Skater and TV Personality Adam Rippon (Dancing With the Stars)

Professional Wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic Medalist and Actress Ronda Rousey

Television Personality and Restaurateur Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules)

Sports Analyst and Professional Football Player Richard Sherman

Multi-Platinum-Certified POP & R&B Disruptor, Singer, Songwriter and Dancer Tinashe

Television Personality, Actress and Author Porsha Williams Guobadia (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Entrepreneur and Artist Tallulah Willis

SAG Award-Winning Actress and Producer Ariel Winter (Modern Family)



Watch the Star Wars Day-themed teaser trailer, below.

Here's how FOX describes Stars on Mars: "This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn — or maybe just their stellar social skills — to outlast the competition and claim the title of 'brightest star in the galaxy.' The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on 'Mars.'"

Stars on Mars premieres Monday, June 5th, at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.