Steven Universe Future “In Dreams” Clip Reveals the Return of Camp Pining Hearts

It’s been known that Steven Universe Future would end later this month, but that long march is actually about to start tomorrow, March 6th, with two new episodes titled “In Dreams” and “Bismuth Casual” starting at 7PM ET. Ahead of the premiere, Cartoon Network has shared a clip from “In Dreams” as well as several new images from both episodes.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Steven wakes from a nightmare where nobody needs him only to discover Peridot at his door. She’s excited, because the two of them are going to watch the reboot of Camp Pining Hearts, a show the two of them initially bonded over in Steven Universe. It is, in a word, adorable.

Cartoon Network has also released the synopses for the two episodes airing tomorrow night, “In Dreams” and “Bismuth Casual,” which you can check out below:

“In Dreams” – Steven’s dreams start broadcasting onto his bedroom TV.

“Bismuth Casual” – Pearl invites Bismuth to the roller rink for a lesson on how to forge human relationships.

You can check out a couple official images from both episodes below:

“I’m so excited for the final episodes of Steven Universe Future to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years,” Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar said previously of the upcoming episodes. “It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen. I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show.”

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes the upcoming conclusion of the franchise:

“Steven Universe Future concludes as Steven is beginning to question his purpose as he runs out of Gems to help. Who is he if he’s not saving the world? And what is this strange new power that’s making him glow pink? Without other peoples’ problems to solve, he’ll have to finally face his own.”

Steven Universe Future is set to return on March 6th at 7PM ET. The final 10 episodes will start then and end with a four-part series finale on March 27th at 7PM ET. International watchers can look forward to all 10 episodes later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.