Strange New Worlds Sequel Show Would Explore Forgotten Era of Star Trek History

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds still has three more seasons to air before its planned ending, but executive producers are already teasing a possible sequel series. The show is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, following the adventures of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in the years immediately prior to James T. Kirk (Paul T. Wesley) taking over. However, TOS did not actually start with Kirk assuming command of the Enterprise — it picked up about two years into the vessel’s five-year exploratory mission. With that in mind, showrunners say they would love to continue their story with what they’re calling Star Trek: Year One, but they need fans’ support.

Showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers broached the idea of Star Trek: Year One on Saturday during the show’s panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, along with EP Alex Kurtzman. The long-awaited third season of Strange new Worlds premiered this month and continues into September, while Season 4 recently wrapped filming. Paramount has announced an order for Season 5 as well, but it will be shorter with only six episodes, and it will be the end of the series.

Goldsman, Myers, and Kurtzman acknowledged that they have a long way to go before their series is over, and they “gotta stick the landing,” but with the finish line in sight, they can’t help but begin to speculate about the possibility for a few more seasons under Captain Kirk. They told attendees of their panel to consider a letter-writing campaign to let Paramount know that they are enthusiastic about a successor series. Later, they spoke about it at greater length with Entertainment Weekly.

“Nothing would make us happier than to be able to continue telling the stories of how Pike’s crew transitions to Kirk’s crew and how Kirk’s crew sets off,” Myers said. “Obviously, when we come into TOS it’s not the first day of the job… Fundamentally, there are relationships that already exist. How did they happen? And, obviously, we have the opportunity for Sulu, and we have the opportunity for McCoy in a longer life, and opportunity for Chekov. So it would be awesome to be able to continue.”

Strange New Worlds shares many familiar characters with TOS, as some crew members had long tenures on the Enterprise already. Others won’t be on the vessel for Kirk’s mission, but Myers said that doesn’t mean a new show couldn’t follow their stories. He said that he and his colleagues haven’t had “concrete discussions” about a possible sequel yet, but it sounds like they have several ideas to start with.

Of course, the looming question mark for this and all Paramount productions is the company’s impending merger with Skydance. Myers said that enthusiastic, outspoken interest from the cast, crew, and fans is the best hope for making this long-shot a reality. “We dream it loudly,” he said. “We like to say vocally that, ‘Hey, we have all of these really great sets. You guys own them. You make money off them.’”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is already underway, with three episodes streaming on Paramount+. New episodes premiere on Thursdays through September 11th. Season 4 has wrapped filming and is expected to premiere in 2026.