Star Trek’s New Captain Kirk Show Chances Addressed As Fan-Favorite Show Returns

The executive producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have hinted that a new series centered on Captain Kirk could be in the works to follow the fan-favorite show. In a new interview with Screen Rant, co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers addressed the possibility of continuing the crew’s story into the era of The Original Series. As the show’s third season has just begun streaming on Paramount+, the producers’ coy but optimistic responses suggest that active discussions about the future of the USS Enterprise crew are happening behind the scenes. The news gives fans a hopeful sign that the adventures will continue long after Strange New Worlds completes its planned five-season mission.

“We can neither confirm nor deny,” Alonso Myers said, deploying the classic non-committal answer that often suggests behind-the-scenes development. Goldsman, however, was more forthcoming with his interest in exploring Captain Kirk’s command. “We are very interested in continuing to tell stories,” Goldsman elaborated. “We are very interested in telling stories of Kirk’s Enterprise that we might not yet know about yet.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on Paramount+ in 2022 as a direct prequel to The Original Series, following the adventures of the USS Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, Kirk’s predecessor. The series was an instant hit with both critics and longtime fans, earning near-universal acclaim for its return to episodic storytelling, its optimistic tone, and its compelling new takes on classic characters. The first two seasons hold exceptionally high scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and fans praising the show as one of the best entries in the modern Star Trek era.

How Strange New Worlds Is Paving the Way for The Original Series‘ Return

The potential for a sequel series is being deliberately woven into the narrative fabric of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Goldsman has confirmed that Strange New Worlds will conclude after a planned five-season run, with the final six-episode season dedicated to bringing the story right up to the doorstep of The Original Series. The prequel will end with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) relinquishing command of the USS Enterprise, leading directly to the moment James T. Kirk begins his legendary tenure as captain. This narrative handoff provides a seamless transition, allowing the story to continue without a time jump or a jarring cast change.

A new series focused on Kirk’s Enterprise would have a rich and largely uncharted territory to explore. While The Original Series famously depicted the ship’s five-year mission, the show itself only ran for three seasons, leaving at least two years of its journey unaccounted for in canon. Furthermore, the 1966 series began with Kirk’s mission already underway, offering a perfect opportunity for a new show to depict the very beginning of his command. This would allow the writers to tell new Trek stories, reintroducing iconic crew members like Dr. Leonard McCoy, Hikaru Sulu, and Pavel Chekov as they join the Enterprise, without contradicting the established timeline.

The biggest asset for a potential sequel is the cast that Strange New Worlds has already assembled. The show has been widely praised for its portrayals of younger versions of classic characters, including Ethan Peck’s Spock, Celia Rose Gooding’s Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush’s Christine Chapel. A new series would allow these actors to continue developing their beloved characters, graduating them from key players in Pike’s story to the core ensemble of Kirk’s adventures.

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes released weekly.

