Stranger Things Season 4 Finale has More FX Shots Than All of Season 3 According to Creators

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are here to explain why the big Season 4 finale was split off from the rest of the season and saved for later release. In short: the Stranger Things 4 ending is going to be so epic that it requires more visual effects works than the entirety of Season 3! That's a bold claim given that Stranger Things 3 featured dreaded beasts of the Upside Down, residents of Hawkins being converted into the Mind Flayer's minions – not to mention an epic finale battle in a mall, with a version of the Mind Flayer (and his absorbed humans) that was a VFX feat of its own. .

So what is going to make the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 so much bigger in terms of VFX?

"The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3,"Matt Duffer revealed to Empire. .

"There's an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn't stop," added Ross Duffer. "It's the most complicated thing we've ever attempted to do. [It's] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell..."

[SPOILERS for Strangers Things 4 – Part 1 Follow!!!]

The end of the first set of episodes in Stranger Things 4 certainly did set the stage for an epic battle. The mind-invading "Five-star General" of the Upside Down, Vecna, was revealed to be Henry Creel, son of the infamous "murderer" Victor Creel. Henry (a powerful but sadistic psychic) was Eleven's first big victory in battle at a very young age, banishing Henry into the Upside Down through a rip in reality. It was in the hellish other dimension that "Henry" became Vecna, and is opening new portals between Earth and the Upside Down – to what end?

What else would a general do, besides lead an invasion?

Early on it was rumored that Stranger Things 4 could go as big as making all of Hawkins the beachfront for a war with the Upside Down. This season certainly has dedicated time to looking at the larger effect these supernatural killing are having on these townspeople, stirring them up into a mob that is after "The Hellfire Club" for being alleged satanists. Seems like a clear part of the seasonal arc that characters like Jason Carver (Mason Dye) have to finally face the truth about what real evil is, in Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 4's final episodes hit Netflix on July 1st.