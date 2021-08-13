Stranger Things 4 Producer Shawn Levy Says Some Episodes Are Longer Than Free Guy and The Adam Project

✖

Stranger Things season 4 will make its way on to the Netflix streaming service later this month, and it's been a mighty long wait since the previous season. Shaw Levy and the Duffer Bros. produced the fourth season during the covid-19 pandemic, and it seems that that gave them some extra time to film a lot more things. Earlier today it was revealed that the final episode of the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things would be two hours long, and now the creators of the series are revealing some key details on the episode count. During a new interview with IGN, Ross Duffer and Levy reveal that season 4 is "almost twice as long" as season 3, and that certain episodes are longer than Free Guy and The Adam Project. Duffer also states in regards to an episode that "one would be a really long movie."



Levy recently released a movie with Netflix called The Adam Project, and the film was 106 minutes long. His previous film, Free Guy, had a duration of 115 minutes and the director has revealed that this season will have several episodes that are longer than both of his films."I've released two movies in the time we've been making Season 4," the director said. "We have multiple episodes that are longer than both Free Guy and The Adam Project."



Ross went on to explain the reasoning for the longer episode duration and it seems that they really wanted to highlight certain characters:"We really wanted to give as many of our characters as we could their time to shine and to really work on their character development and their arcs, and we've talked about this being a very revelatory season, in that there's a lot of stuff that we want to tell the audience about and reveal in terms of the Upside Down and what is really happening here in Hawkins."

Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two different parts. Five episodes are arriving on May 27th, followed by four additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, there will be one final installment before Stranger Things officially comes to an end.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

