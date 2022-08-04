Stranger Things Stays Atop Streaming Ratings

It should be no surprise that Stranger Things has been a total juggernaut in the streaming world this summer. Both parts of the acclaimed Stranger Things 4 delivered huge debuts for Netflix. The first seven episodes set a streaming record for English-language debuts on Netflix after it was released, and the final two episodes have also delivered massive numbers with their debuts. The latest streaming numbers from Nielsen show another big week for Stranger Things following the release of Season 4 Vol. 2.

The new Nielsen numbers show the top streaming programs from the week of July 4-10. Stranger Things once again topped the streaming TV charts despite the arrival of new competitor in Chris Pratt's The Terminal List. The first full week after Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 debuted, the series was streamed for a whopping 4.8 billion minutes, per Nielsen.

The Terminal List came in second for that week, with 1.56 billion minutes streamed. Shows like Umbrella Academy, The Boys, Peaky Blinders, and Ozark also made the Top 10 list.

After waiting three years to see Stranger Things 4, fans are already starting to wonder when the fifth and final installment of the series might arrive.

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

What did you think of Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments!