3 Great Sci-Fi Shows Like Firefly To Watch While Waiting for the Revival

If there’s one thing that annoys every TV fan, it’s when a show gets canceled — and when it happens way too early, it’s the worst-case scenario. That’s exactly what happened with Firefly, one of the best sci-fi series that didn’t even make it past its first season before everything was shut down. Even today, it’s still a major reference point, mostly because it managed to perfectly blend space adventure with a Western edge, humor, and an excellent crew full of flaws, debts, and constant friction. Thankfully, a revival is officially on the way, and while we wait, why not start getting ready for it with a few other shows?

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There are many sci-fi series that nail a similar formula, whether it’s the crew dynamic or that feeling of a big universe where you’re just trying to get the job done and survive. We picked 3 of them so you can get a little nostalgic, discover a story you’ve never heard of, or just start getting into that Firefly mindset.

3) The Expanse

image courtesy of syfy/prime video

If what you always loved about Firefly was the feeling that space was something more grounded, unequal, and full of people just trying to survive (rather than a polished, glossy adventure), The Expanse is the perfect show to watch. It doesn’t have the same sense of humor, but it makes up for it in one major way: it knows how to turn its universe into a social battlefield. In other words, everything involving politics, class, and survival actually matters, and that’s what makes the story more addictive than it has any right to be for a sci-fi series that’s often considered pretty dense.

The Expanse takes place at a point where humanity has already colonized the Solar System and is split between Earth, Mars, and the Belt, until what seems like a relatively small disappearance becomes the key to uncovering a huge conspiracy. But anyone who assumes the show is all spectacle because of that premise is missing the point. It’s incredibly easy to get attached to the crew at the center of it all, especially once they become a major piece of the puzzle without even meaning to. It’s not “Firefly 2.0,” but it’s absolutely worth watching since it feels so complete. Once you start, it’s hard not to become a fan.

2) Dark Matter (2015)

image courtesy of syfy

It’s pretty overlooked, but Dark Matter feels like it was made by people who understood what made Firefly so good in the first place: it was never just about the ship, but about the vibe of a crew that technically shouldn’t work together, yet somehow does. It’s lighter, more pulpy, and has a classic sci-fi spirit with action, conflict, and a cast of characters who clearly seem like they’re hiding something at all times. And honestly, those ingredients alone are already halfway to winning over anyone . Plus, the story is instantly appealing as it kicks off with a hook that’s basically built for binge-watching.

Dark Matter follows six strangers who wake up on a spaceship with no memories and have to figure out who they are while being hunted and chased. But the best part is how the show plays with the idea of identity in the right way: it’s not just about who someone used to be, but about who they’re going to choose to become. And that’s where the most interesting element really comes in: the group dynamic. Expect sarcasm, tension, and relationships forming the hard way. For a lot of people, this is the kind of series that pulls you in fast and gives the same kind of energy that made Firefly so easy to love.

1) Cowboy Bebop

image courtesy of wowow

We already know Firefly is coming back in animated form, and if you want the perfect way to get ready for it, Cowboy Bebop is right there waiting. Here, we follow a group of broken people drifting through space, taking shady jobs, running into criminals, scams, and tragedies, and still somehow finding time to argue about money, fight over dumb stuff, and act like they don’t care. And it starts with a fun adventure vibe, but the further you go, the more you realize it won’t take long before the emotional side hits hard.

So what’s the show actually about? In Cowboy Bebop, Spike and Jet are bounty hunters traveling across the solar system, and along the way, they end up forming an improvised crew with Faye, Ed, and the dog Ein. And that’s it — you’ve basically got the Firefly setup, just with more noir energy and way more style. This is a series that proves sci-fi doesn’t need endless lore dumps to work, but just characters with chemistry and real baggage. So if you loved the Serenity crew because it felt like a messy house full of dysfunctional people, this is the show to bet on, because it captures that same vibe.

Which series are you watching to get back into that Firefly energy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!