Stranger Things Cast Reveal If They’re Watching the Finale at Home or in the Movie Theater

Stranger Things is nothing short of a phenomenon, taking the world by storm since the first season premiered all the way back in 2016. In the 6 years since, the story has taken on a life of its own, pulling in an insane amount of views and fan theories (Eddie Munson could totally still be alive), and cementing itself as one of the greatest shows of all time. It’s back now for the fifth and final season, and audiences have more questions than answers about what to expect.

Chris from ComicBook caught up with the cast on the red carpet to ask the questions that really matter, like “Which character do you want to die?” But more importantly, we found out where the cast will be watching the premiere of the final season—from the comfort of their own couches or in the theaters. Grace Van Dien, who played the tragic cheerleader, Chrissy Cunningham, had the most relatable answer, saying, “I hope I can do it in the cinema. I’m just so scared of people. So it might be in the comfort of my own home. But support theaters!”

So, Where Will The Rest Of The Cast Be Watching The Finale?

Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, might be choosing the couch over the cinema. “I don’t know, the comfort of my couch sounds nice right now, but I guess it depends.” Frank Darabont, when asked if he ever got tired of nerds saying that The Shawshank Redemption was their favorite movie of all time, said, “Absolutely not. I love it.” He is also incredibly adamant that he will be watching in the cinema. “I’m going to the theater, baby. I’m going to the cinema. There’s no way I’m going to sit at home if it’s playing on a big screen.” He continued, “My message to anyone who’s going to sit at home for that is ‘shame on you!’”

When asked who she wouldn’t mind being killed off, Amybeth McNulty, who plays Vickie, Robin’s marching band crush, said, “Me! I’ll sacrifice myself. I could never kill anybody off. I just got here; that would be so rude of me.” And when asked where she’ll be watching, she said, “The comfort of my couch with all of my friends. And we’re all going to be screaming our heads off because I’ve lied to them a lot, and I need to see their reaction in private.” Honestly? Relatable.

We didn’t find out if Millie Bobby Brown will be watching from the theater or the couch, but she did reveal which item from the set she managed to get away with. “My iconic pink dress from season 1,” she said.

If you had to choose between the theater and the comfort of your couch to watch the premiere of the final season, where would we find you?